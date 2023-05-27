Biggie
- MusicCJ Wallace Net Worth 2024: What Is Biggie's Son Worth?Delve into the net worth of CJ Wallace, the son of Faith Evans and the legendary Notorious B.I.G.By Axl Banks
- MusicBiggie Smalls' Estate Reaches Settlement In World Trade Center Pictures LawsuitThis legal dispute centered around the commercial use of the iconic photos of The Notorious B.I.G. with the Twin Towers as their backdrop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle Imitates Biggie While Performing "Big Poppa"Chappelle dropped his voice while perfoming at the "1500 Or Nothin Day" eventBy Ben Mock
- MusicWhat Is Biggie’s Best-Selling Album?Explore the legacy of The Notorious B.I.G.'s best-selling album, "Life After Death," and the commercial triumphs of his iconic discography.By Axl Banks
- Music2Pac And Biggie Mugshots Hit Auction BlockThe auction also includes pristine footage of Biggie's last concert.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsBiggie Smalls Was "Scared" To Tell Charli Baltimore Of Faith Evans Pregnancy, She ClaimsBaltimore, an on-and-off-again partner of The Notorious B.I.G., also spoke on what their relationship dynamic was like.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFaith Evans Reveals That Biggie Smalls Allegedly Let Her Collab With TupacApparently "Hit 'Em Up" isn't the full picture of the story of The Notorious B.I.G.'s legendary rivalry with 'Pac- which Faith says wasn't much of a rivalry at all.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicUnsolved Cases Of 7 Murdered RappersAs tragedies continues to rip through the hip-hop community, here are 7 unsolved cases of prominent murdered rappers.By Jhanaya Belle
- Music2Pac's Brother Claims Biggie Was Planning To Join Thug LifeMopreme Shakur confirmed the long-standing rumor.By Ben Mock
- MusicFat Joe Says He Listens To Biggie Every Single DayJoe emphasized the impact Biggie had on New York.By Noah Grant
- MusicDJ Ted Smooth Adds Biggie To Scar Lip's "This Is New York" In New MashupDJ Ted Smooth dropped a remix of Scar Lip's "This Is New York."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTupac Wanted Biggie To Join Thug LifeMacadoshis claims Tupac wanted Biggie to join Thug Life.By Caroline Fisher