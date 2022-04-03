It's been a few weeks since we've given you an R&B Season update, which means we've got a lengthy list of new tracks for you to stream as you fight off those Sunday Scaries.

By now, you've likely heard about Ari Lennox's triumphant return on Dreamville and DJ Drama's Gangsta Grillz tape, which earned the top spot on this week's list with "Blackberry Sap," although her vocals also shone on the record's fifth title, "Coming Down."

Next, we have two noteworthy collaborations to recommend – "Lavender & Red Roses" by Ibeyi and Jorja Smith from the sister's upcoming Spell 31 project, and "Such A Thing," which was produced by Jack Dine for Alex Isley's Marigold album.

32-year-old Chris Brown makes two appearances; the first on a solo single called "WE (Warm Embrace)" and the second, a joint song with Rema called "Time N Affection."

Ahead of their blue water road album's arrival, Kehlani has reunited with Justin Bieber on "up at night," and Cardi B connected with SZA and Summer on the remix of "No Love," which received very mixed reactions from audiences.

From Latto's 777 project – which we recently reviewed – we selected "Like A Thug" featuring Lil Durk, followed by Mary J. Blige and H.E.R.'s link-up on "Good Morning Gorgeous" and Ogi's "Envy."

Stream HNHH's R&B Season playlist below, and let us know which new additions are your favourite in the comment section.