Chris Brown Samples An R&B Classic On His "WE (Warm Embrace)" Single

Kicking off a new month and a new season is Chris Brown who drops off a single this week. The veteran R&B star has been hard at work as he has suggested that he's working on a project, and following the success of "Iffy," Breezy delivers "WE (Warm Embrace)." The sensual slow jam finds Brown in his pocket as he belts out another track that is certain to get his female fans in a tizzy.

If "WE" sounds a bit familiar, it's because Brown and his team decided to tap into a 1990 classic from the iconic R&B group, Guy. "Let's Chill" remains one of Guy's biggest hits and Brown cleverly interpolates the fan favorite into his new single.

At the conclusion of 2021, Brown hyped up several projects and plans he had on the horizon. From deals to NFTs to a new record, "We (Warm Embrace)" is just a hint of what Brown has lined up for the year. Stream "WE (Warm Embrace)" and let us know your thoughts on Chris Brown's latest.

Quotable Lyrics

Take my chance and dive into your ocean, yeah

Tried my best to give you all that you want

Girl, before you leave, let me love every part of your anatomy

And I want you to pour your pain on me, oh yeah