Queen Of The Souf felt like the formal welcoming of one of rap’s new leading women. After years of grinding, Latto’s debut album met the hype that carried her from fan-favorite mixtapes and YouTube-exclusive freestyles, racking up millions of views. The production was cultivated towards festivals and nightclubs alike with ferocious bars that emphasized the hunger of a new rapper demanding her dues. With co-signs from Gucci Mane and Trina, who both appeared on the project, and additional verses from 21 Savage, 42 Dugg, and City Girls, there was little to deny the talents that Latto boasted as an MC.

Her debut album allowed her to transition toward becoming a star, but that also unintentionally impacted the outcome of her sophomore album. As she quickly became a fixture on Instagram microblogs, the criticism that came with the racial insensitivity of her initial rap name led to a significant rebrand that one wouldn't expect of an artist heading into their second major-label release. By simply dropping the first two letters of her moniker, she laid the foundation for her sophomore album.

Latto embarks on her most ambitious project to date with 777. At face value, it’s a reference to hitting the jackpot but luck has only played a minuscule role in Latto’s rise, and she reminds us of that early on the tracklist. Part 1 and 2 of the titular track kick off with exhilarating performances from Latto whose technical proficiencies shine. Part one boasts production from Sonny Digital who uses a suspenseful sample that’s vaguely reminiscent of the windy urgency of Busta Rhymes’ “Gimme Some More” intro before the Clayton Co. rapper strikes with a vengeance. “Top two, and bitch, I ain’t number two/ Real rap back, and Latto is the proof,” she huffs back at her detractors. She similarly echoes this sentiment in part two but with even grander clap backs – some more literal than others – and the confidence of a seasoned MC.

The fierce intensity on the double-dose intro tracks quickly dies down in exchange for more bubbly textures. “Wheelie” was positioned to be a bonafide TikTok hit based on the initial preview, while “Big Energy” banks off of early 2000s nostalgia for a refreshing take on “Fantasy” by Mariah Carey, who later joined Latto on the remix.

Still, Latto’s pop sensibilities are at their best when capturing her strengths as a vocalist. On “Sunshine,” for example, she taps in with Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne for a glittery and uplifting gospel-adjacent record. Despite the fact that Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne easily outshine her with their respective verses, the song’s significance lies in Latto’s first display of vulnerability on the project. The underlying message of remaining hopeful in the face of adversity carries through Latto’s gorgeous vocal performance during a comparatively wholesome moment on the project.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

777 captures the resilient, shit-talking bars that took Latto to the top but she’s also heavily exploring a softer side to her femininity. Throughout the project, Latto uses male voices to accompany her perspective, whether it’s the high-octane Nardo Wick-assisted “Stepper” or when she’s celebrating the fruits of her labor alongside Kodak Black on their effervescent collab, “Buss Down.” However, it’s on “Like A Thug” ft. Lil Durk where Latto delves into her sexual appeal unapologetically. Women catch the most heat whenever they’re sexually empowered in hip-hop, which often brings out an overwhelming chauvinism. Latto balances a tightrope, though. In “Like A Thug,” she divulges sexual fantasies and desires without getting too descriptive, leaving the imagination to fill in the blanks. Latto steadily reminds a lover that she’s irreplaceable – a one-of-one that should be honored by any man fortunate enough to be in her presence. Naturally, Durk’s brand of humor-filled TMI songwriting matches Latto’s energy to launch what could be a deeper exploration of Latto’s more soulful delivery.

Latto’s evolution has been documented since she was a teen but that’s what makes each one of her wins that much more glorious. Even with a legion of fans propping her up for success, the humanistic reactions to negativity have frequently found her in the comment section of The Shade Room trying to defend her name. 777 combats the criticism she’s faced head-on but also offers one of the most well-rounded depictions of her artistry. The Southern-heavy bars that earned her the title of Queen Of The Souf aren’t diminished. However, 777 highlights her potential to take it even further. Her vulnerability takes center stage in ways it hasn’t in the past, directly speaking to the maturity of a young woman who has grown up in the public eye. The sensitivity from the incessant public criticism, the resilience of her come-up, and the hunger of an MC demanding respect form the base of Latto’s most versatile project to date.