Afro-French Cuban Duo Ibeyi Connects With Jorja Smith On New Single, "Lavender & Red Roses"

Ahead of the arrival of Spell 31, the Ibeyi twins have linked up with R&B sensation Jorja Smith to deliver a magical new single titled "Lavender & Red Roses."

As The Fader notes, the nearly three-minute-long arrival came along with an alluring new music video that finds our three vocalists headed out on a journey throughout the desert.

"I didn't see this collaboration coming, but I'm so glad the universe conspired in our favour," one YouTube user wrote in the comment section. Others focused on the single's subliminal message, writing, "The Maiden, The Mother, and The Matriarch. The Divine Feminine is rising to bring us back into balance as we usher in this Age of Aquarius."

Spell 31 is set to arrive on DSPs on May 6th via XL Recordings, and will feature already released songs "Sister 2 Sister" and "Made of Gold" featuring Pa Salieu, as well as a cover of Black Flag's "Rise Against."

Stream Ibeyi and Jorja Smith's "Lavender & Red Roses" on Spotify or Apple Music below, and let us know what you think in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

Late at night, devil's eyes

Inner life and inner lies

Is it fate? Is it late?

It's hard to look at you with so much pain

[Via]