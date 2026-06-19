Andre 3000 Expands "7 Piano Sketches" Project With New MUBI Short Film

The chances of getting a rap album from Andre 3000 are not only slim but basically improbable at this point. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t dishing out new music. We already got a flute album from him–a project that no one could have ever predicted would have happened. And then last year, he came through with his instrumental project, 7 Piano Sketches. That particular project now has an accompanying short film that is available exclusively on MUBI.

Written by Andre alongside filmmaker Graham Mason, who also directs the short film, 7 Piano Sketches follows the musician through a surreal journey in which he carries a piano on his back while traveling to work, accompanied by a notebook filled with creative ideas. Of course, much of this is inspired by the 2025 EP itself.

Along the way, André encounters a variety of unusual figures whose distinctive characteristics mirror and interact with the instrument he transports. The result is both whimsical and reflective, exploring what binds together creativity, human connection, and the passage of time.

Funny enough, Andre previously explained that the title of the album was about to reflect the evident demand for a new rap album. “The original title for it was ‘The Best Worst Rap Album In History’ and here is an excerpt from the original liner notes: ‘It’s jokingly the worst rap album in history because there are no lyrics on it at all. It’s the best because it’s the free-est emotionally and best I’ve felt personally. It’s the best because it’s like a palette cleanser for me.’”

Andre 3000’s Short Film Inspired By His EP