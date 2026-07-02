André 3000 Confirms He Has New Music Dropping Soon

BY Alexander Cole
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December 18, 2012; Washington, D.C., USA; Recording artist Andre 3000 watches the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the
December 18, 2012; Washington, D.C., USA; Recording artist Andre 3000 watches the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
André 3000 is going to be dropping a new album soon, and there will be some music recorded with Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth.

André 3000 is one of the most accomplished MCs of all time. However, his long-time fans are still holding out hope for a solo hip-hop project. It's been a long time coming, and his sporadic verses over the years have led to lots of anticipation.

However, in recent years, André 3000 has been dropping music in different lanes. For instance, just a couple of years ago, he came through with New Blue Sun. He subsequently came through with 7 Piano Sketches last year. This album even got its very own short film, which debuted on Mubi back on June 19th.

Recently, the artist held a Q&A for this new short film, and it was here that he was asked about new music. The legendary MC then revealed that he and Sonic Youth guitarist Lee Ranaldo have been recording music together. Based on his answer, it seems like the music is coming soon, according to Pigeons & Planes.

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André 3000 x Lee Ranaldo

This is obviously great news for all of the fans out there. However, there is no telling what the genre is going to be. With New Blue Sun, we got some lengthy jazz flute freestyles. Meanwhile, 7 Piano Sketches was André 3000 showcasing his talents on the keys. Alongside Lee Ranaldo, there is no telling where his musical appetites lie.

Regardless, fans should always be excited about the prospect of new André 3000 music. He is a legendary artist who has given us classics over the years. Ultimately, he has earned our ears, regardless of what genre he finds himself diving into.

Hopefully, we will find out more about this upcoming endeavor, sooner rather than later.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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