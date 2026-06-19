Fivio Foreign Reacts To Alicia Keys & Yung Miami Performing At Knicks Parade

The New York Knicks are NBA champions for the first time in 53 years, which means the city's hip-hop leaders couldn't be prouder of the Big Apple right now. Fivio Foreign is among many MCs who celebrated the win. But he was also one of the ones who missed out on attending (and performing at) their championship parade in NYC yesterday (Thursday, June 18). For those unaware, Alicia Keys and Yung Miami performed there.

As such, when Fivio took to his Twitter account with some reservations, many fans felt like he was hating on the two. But this is not the case at all.

"Idk who need to hear this but I better b performing in that parade in NY on Thursday !!" he wrote on the social media platform. On the day of the parade, the drill lyricist defended Keys and showed her love.

"No Alicia Keys should not have brought me out she did a beautiful job with her set she got a beautiful career and beautiful family and we deff preformed that song together in a past and im grateful to even had been a apart of that I’m just happy the city is being enjoyed rn. So stop the negative comments. Alicia been blessing the world with her voice since I was a kid."

Also, he replied "Bet" when a troll had the following message for him on the social media platform: "They put Yung Miami on a float before you. You not working hard enough gang. Lock in." Yes, it's a competitive and dismissive statement, but not one that downplays the former City Girl's appearance.

Alicia Keys & Fivio Foreign Collabs

Alicia Keys and Fivio Foreign's "City Of Gods" dropped in February of 2022, and marks their only official collaboration. Kanye West was also a part of that track, and it appeared on Fivio's 2022 album B.I.B.L.E.