Fivio Foreign Reacts To Alicia Keys & Yung Miami Performing At Knicks Parade

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fivio Foreign Reacts Alicia Keys Yung Miami Knicks Parade
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 14: American rapper Fivio Foreign performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Fivio Foreign hoped to see the New York Knicks' NBA championship parade this week, but he's not hating on Alicia Keys and Yung Miami's slots.

The New York Knicks are NBA champions for the first time in 53 years, which means the city's hip-hop leaders couldn't be prouder of the Big Apple right now. Fivio Foreign is among many MCs who celebrated the win. But he was also one of the ones who missed out on attending (and performing at) their championship parade in NYC yesterday (Thursday, June 18). For those unaware, Alicia Keys and Yung Miami performed there.

As such, when Fivio took to his Twitter account with some reservations, many fans felt like he was hating on the two. But this is not the case at all.

"Idk who need to hear this but I better b performing in that parade in NY on Thursday !!" he wrote on the social media platform. On the day of the parade, the drill lyricist defended Keys and showed her love.

"No Alicia Keys should not have brought me out she did a beautiful job with her set she got a beautiful career and beautiful family and we deff preformed that song together in a past and im grateful to even had been a apart of that I’m just happy the city is being enjoyed rn. So stop the negative comments. Alicia been blessing the world with her voice since I was a kid."

Also, he replied "Bet" when a troll had the following message for him on the social media platform: "They put Yung Miami on a float before you. You not working hard enough gang. Lock in." Yes, it's a competitive and dismissive statement, but not one that downplays the former City Girl's appearance.

Read More: The Knicks Owed Hip-Hop A Championship

Alicia Keys & Fivio Foreign Collabs

Alicia Keys and Fivio Foreign's "City Of Gods" dropped in February of 2022, and marks their only official collaboration. Kanye West was also a part of that track, and it appeared on Fivio's 2022 album B.I.B.L.E.

Ironically enough, Alicia Keys has other New York City odes, most notable her Jay-Z classic "Empire State Of Mind." We're sure there will be many more opportunities to celebrate the city. For now, everyone's just happy at the happiness of the Big Apple, and sharing that joy.

Read More: Juneteenth 2026: 15 Hip Hop & Soul Classics That Celebrate Black Joy & Pride

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Brandon Magnus/Getty Images Music Kanye West Was Too Impatient To Put Jay-Z On "City Of Gods"
Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images Music Fivio Foreign Says That "City Of Gods" Is Like "Empire State Of Mind 2"
fivio foreign pain and love 2 Mixtapes Fivio Foreign Taps Vory, Meek Mill, 41, Swae Lee, & More For "Pain & Love 2"
Comments 0