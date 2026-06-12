Hernandez Govan Arrested Less Than A Year After Beating Young Dolph Case

If you remember, just last year, Hernandez Govan was on trial for the death of Young Dolph. Govan was facing first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges. However, he was ultimately acquitted, as the jury felt as though the prosecution had put together a flimsy case.
It was a tough blow to the prosecution, which painted Govan as a mastermind behind the November 2021 ambush of Young Dolph. The artist had been gunned down at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies by Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith. Both of those men have since been convicted.
Johnson has been given life in prison for first-degree murder. Meanwhile, Smith received a 20-year prison sentence on a lesser charge of second-degree murder.
However, Govan appears to be back in the news, as according to Memphis police, he was arrested on stalking and harassment charges.
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Hernandez Govan In Jail
A warrant had been put out for the man's arrest following an alleged domestic dispute. As the police allege, Goven “repeatedly harassed the victim, threatened to shoot up her residence, and threatened to post explicit content of her on social media.”
These are incredibly serious allegations. Moreover, no bond has been set in the case. It was just 11 months ago that Govan was on the stand. Now, he is back in police custody for a case that is well beyond the scope of the Young Dolph trial.
This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates.