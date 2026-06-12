Hernandez Govan Arrested Less Than A Year After Beating Young Dolph Case

BY Alexander Cole
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Hernandez Govan looks back at his family and supporters with tears rolling down his face after being found not guilty on all
Hernandez Govan looks back at his family and supporters with tears rolling down his face after being found not guilty on all charges regarding his possible role in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph at 201 Poplar in Memphis, Tenn., on August 21, 2025. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Hernandez Govan once beat first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in the Young Dolph case.

If you remember, just last year, Hernandez Govan was on trial for the death of Young Dolph. Govan was facing first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges. However, he was ultimately acquitted, as the jury felt as though the prosecution had put together a flimsy case.

It was a tough blow to the prosecution, which painted Govan as a mastermind behind the November 2021 ambush of Young Dolph. The artist had been gunned down at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies by Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith. Both of those men have since been convicted.

Johnson has been given life in prison for first-degree murder. Meanwhile, Smith received a 20-year prison sentence on a lesser charge of second-degree murder.

However, Govan appears to be back in the news, as according to Memphis police, he was arrested on stalking and harassment charges.

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Hernandez Govan In Jail

A warrant had been put out for the man's arrest following an alleged domestic dispute. As the police allege, Goven “repeatedly harassed the victim, threatened to shoot up her residence, and threatened to post explicit content of her on social media.”

These are incredibly serious allegations. Moreover, no bond has been set in the case. It was just 11 months ago that Govan was on the stand. Now, he is back in police custody for a case that is well beyond the scope of the Young Dolph trial.

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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