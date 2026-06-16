Hernandez Govan Hit With Federal Cyberstalking Charges Following Arrest

Hernandez Govan was arrested last week on stalking and harassment charges. Now, those charges are going to the Federal level.

Just last year, Govan was acquitted of the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph . Prosecutors claimed that Govan was the mastermind behind the hit. However, the jury was not compelled by the arguments presented, and the man was subsequently acquitted. In the immediate aftermath of his legal victory, Govan said he would leave the city. Based on this latest arrest, it is clear he never made good on his promise.

Furthermore, it was alleged that Govan wanted to "post explicit videos of her on social media." When the woman sought help from authorities, the man continued with his alleged threats, writing, "The National Guard can't save you, they can't be there forever." These alleged threats led to a warrant, and last week, he was officially arrested.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!