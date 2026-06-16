Hernandez Govan Hit With Federal Cyberstalking Charges Following Arrest

BY Alexander Cole
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Hernandez Govan smiles while speaking to the media after he was found not guilty on all charges regarding his possible role in
Hernandez Govan smiles while speaking to the media after he was found not guilty on all charges regarding his possible role in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph at 201 Poplar in Memphis, Tenn., on August 21, 2025. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Hernandez Govan was arrested last week on stalking and harassment charges. Now, those charges are going to the Federal level.

Hernandez Govan is facing new legal troubles as his stalking and harassment charges in Memphis have turned into a Federal cyberstalking case. This revelation comes just days after his arrest and subsequent release on bail.

According to Fox 13, Govan was originally arrested for making threats over the phone. A woman alleged that Govan threatened to have her home shot up. The two were allegedly in a dispute over money, and that is when Govan allegedly started making these claims.

Furthermore, it was alleged that Govan wanted to "post explicit videos of her on social media." When the woman sought help from authorities, the man continued with his alleged threats, writing, "The National Guard can't save you, they can't be there forever." These alleged threats led to a warrant, and last week, he was officially arrested.

Govan will be back in court on Tuesday, where he will learn the next steps for his case.

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Hernandez Govan Back In Court

Just last year, Govan was acquitted of the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Prosecutors claimed that Govan was the mastermind behind the hit. However, the jury was not compelled by the arguments presented, and the man was subsequently acquitted. In the immediate aftermath of his legal victory, Govan said he would leave the city. Based on this latest arrest, it is clear he never made good on his promise.

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith were, in fact, convicted of the murder of Young Dolph. Johnson received life in prison for first-degree murder, while Smith received 20 years for second-degree murder.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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