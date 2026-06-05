EBK Jaaybo Pleads Guilty In Federal Drug & Gun Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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EBK Jaaybo Pleads Guilty Federal Drug Gun Case
Image via Instagram @thethizzler
EBK Jaaybo's ascent as a XXL Freshman last year was cut short by legal trouble, and he is now accepting the consequences of it.

EBK Jaaybo is still dropping new music these days despite his legal trouble, but things will only get more complicated from here. According to XXL, he pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges in federal court yesterday (Thursday, June 4).

Codefendant Xavier "Baby Maxx" Jones reportedly entered a guilty plea on these same charges. More specifically, they are one count of machine gun possession and one count of marijuana possession with intent to distribute.

However, this plea deal meant that prosecutors dropped other charges they initially pursued against the Stockton rapper. Jaaybo also faced one count each of firearm possession by a person with a felony conviction, gun transportation in interstate commerce while under indictment, possession of a stolen firearm, and machine gun possession in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

As far as EBK Jaaybo's potential sentence, earlier reports suggested he could face up to 30 years behind bars if convicted on his charges. However, this plea deal could change things, and the court will officially sentence him at a later, unspecified date. The gun charge specifically carries a maximum of a ten-year prison sentence.

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What Happened To EBK Jaaybo?

For those unaware, authorities arrested EBK Jaaybo in Arkansas in May of last year while on the way to his XXL Freshman Class shoot. Per court records, police conducted a traffic stop and found a Glock pistol with illegal modifications, around five ounces of marijuana, and $8,534 in cash.

Later, investigators reportedly found the gun police found in the California MC's car had been used two months prior in a non-fatal shooting. The victim was Bay Area rapper DreamLlife Rizzy, who allegedly had a feud with Jaaybo. However, that case is still ongoing, so it's unclear how it could impact the EBK artist's situation.

In the court document XXL shared of the guilty plea, there is no mention of a connection to the Rizzy shooting. Instead, it only mentions the machine gun possession and marijuana possession with intent to distribute charges. The connection to that shooting is what preempted the potential 30-year prison sentence. But following the plea deal, the final sentence might be different.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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