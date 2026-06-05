EBK Jaaybo Pleads Guilty In Federal Drug & Gun Case

EBK Jaaybo is still dropping new music these days despite his legal trouble, but things will only get more complicated from here. According to XXL, he pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges in federal court yesterday (Thursday, June 4).

Codefendant Xavier "Baby Maxx" Jones reportedly entered a guilty plea on these same charges. More specifically, they are one count of machine gun possession and one count of marijuana possession with intent to distribute.

However, this plea deal meant that prosecutors dropped other charges they initially pursued against the Stockton rapper. Jaaybo also faced one count each of firearm possession by a person with a felony conviction, gun transportation in interstate commerce while under indictment, possession of a stolen firearm, and machine gun possession in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

As far as EBK Jaaybo's potential sentence, earlier reports suggested he could face up to 30 years behind bars if convicted on his charges. However, this plea deal could change things, and the court will officially sentence him at a later, unspecified date. The gun charge specifically carries a maximum of a ten-year prison sentence.

What Happened To EBK Jaaybo?

For those unaware, authorities arrested EBK Jaaybo in Arkansas in May of last year while on the way to his XXL Freshman Class shoot. Per court records, police conducted a traffic stop and found a Glock pistol with illegal modifications, around five ounces of marijuana, and $8,534 in cash.

Later, investigators reportedly found the gun police found in the California MC's car had been used two months prior in a non-fatal shooting. The victim was Bay Area rapper DreamLlife Rizzy, who allegedly had a feud with Jaaybo. However, that case is still ongoing, so it's unclear how it could impact the EBK artist's situation.