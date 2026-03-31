EBK Jaaybo Could Spend 30 Years In Prison Over New Gun Charge

BY Caroline Fisher
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EBK Jaaybo 30 Years
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DreamLlife Rizzy was shot in both legs in Oakland last March, and authorities believe they've identified the gun used to shoot him.

Last March, DreamLlife Rizzy was shot in both of his legs on Highway 24 in Oakland. He managed to drive himself to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. He denied knowing who shot him and was later released.

Now, The Mercury News reports that EBK Jaaybo could face some serious prison time for his alleged involvement. Back in 2025, the Stockton rapper was arrested after a traffic stop. During the stop, officers discovered marijuana, pills, $8K cash, and a machine-gun-converted Glock in the vehicle. He was charged with possession of a gun by a person with a felony history, transporting a firearm across state lines while under indictment, and possession of a machine gun in furtherance of drug trafficking. In June, EBK Jaaybo pleaded not guilty to his charges.

Recently, he was hit with new charges for allegedly being in possession of the gun used to carry out DreamLlifeRizzy's shooting. As a result, he could be sentenced to over 30 years behind bars.

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EBK Jaaybo Legal Issues

At the time of writing, EBK Jaaybo's team has not publicly addressed this latest development in his case.

Despite EBK Jaaybo's legal woes, he appears to have done his best to keep his music career afloat. Last year, he was part of the 2025 XXL Freshman Class alongside artists like Ray Vaughn, BabyChiefDoit, Eem Triplin, ian, 1900Rugrat, Samara Cyn, YTB Fatt, GELO, and more. He was arrested on his way to the shoot, however, prompting him to deliver his freestyle while in custody at the Pope County Detention Center in Russellville, Arkansas.

He's released various singles since then, making it clear that he doesn't plan on giving up even under the difficult circumstances. These singles include "Fly Swatter," "Load Em Up," "5K," "I'm Coming," and "Someone You Love," among others. He also released a full-length album last May, Don't Trust Me. It features appearances from the likes of EBK Pig, EBK Leebo, and VonOff1700.

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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