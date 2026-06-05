Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album - Album by Various Artists

The FIFA World Cup is officially going to begin next week, and the whole world is going to be watching. This tournament is expansive, with 48 countries competing for the top prize. Today, the tournament unveiled a new album, which will be the soundtrack for the World Cup. This new soundtrack features some major artists, especially in hip-hop. For instance, Future, Tyla, French Montana, and 21 Savage are all featured on the project. There are also a plethora of international artists, making this a soundtrack with a truly global sound.
Release Date: June 5, 2026
Genre: Multiple
Tracklist for Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album
- “Goals” – LISA, Anitta & Rema
- “Game Time” – Future & Tyla
- “Illuminate” – Jessie Reyez & Elyanna
- “Echo” – Daddy Yankee & Shenseea
- “Por Ella” – Los Ángeles Azules & Belinda
- “Three Nations” – 21 Savage, Nata Cano & French Montana
- “No Place Like Home” – Major Lazer, Nelly Furtado & Davido
- “In The Stars (Remix)” – The Rolling Stones
- “Show Me” – Ayra Starr & Latto
- “Mi Mexico Lindo” – Alejandro Fernández
- “Blessings” – Stormzy, Fridayy, and Angel
- “Energy” – Ava Max & BIA
- “Lighter” – Jelly Roll & Carín León
- “Siir Siir” – Nora Fatehi, Vegedream & Sanjoy
- “Partidazo” – Danny Ocean
- “Champion” – IShowSpeed
- “Love Always Wins” – Zema (featuring Shaggy and Cimafunk)
- “Dai Dai” – Shakira & Burna Boy