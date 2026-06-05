Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album - Album by Various Artists

BY Alexander Cole
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The FIFA World Cup begins next week, and we officially have the tournament's 18-track album featuring various artists.

The FIFA World Cup is officially going to begin next week, and the whole world is going to be watching. This tournament is expansive, with 48 countries competing for the top prize. Today, the tournament unveiled a new album, which will be the soundtrack for the World Cup. This new soundtrack features some major artists, especially in hip-hop. For instance, Future, Tyla, French Montana, and 21 Savage are all featured on the project. There are also a plethora of international artists, making this a soundtrack with a truly global sound.

Release Date: June 5, 2026

Genre: Multiple

Tracklist for Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album
  1. “Goals” – LISA, Anitta & Rema
  2. “Game Time” – Future & Tyla
  3. “Illuminate” – Jessie Reyez & Elyanna
  4. “Echo” – Daddy Yankee & Shenseea
  5. “Por Ella” – Los Ángeles Azules & Belinda
  6. “Three Nations” – 21 Savage, Nata Cano & French Montana
  7. “No Place Like Home” – Major Lazer, Nelly Furtado & Davido
  8. “In The Stars (Remix)” – The Rolling Stones
  9. “Show Me” – Ayra Starr & Latto
  10. “Mi Mexico Lindo” – Alejandro Fernández
  11. “Blessings” – Stormzy, Fridayy, and Angel
  12. “Energy” – Ava Max & BIA
  13. “Lighter” – Jelly Roll & Carín León
  14. “Siir Siir” – Nora Fatehi, Vegedream & Sanjoy
  15. “Partidazo” – Danny Ocean
  16. “Champion” – IShowSpeed
  17. “Love Always Wins” – Zema (featuring Shaggy and Cimafunk)
  18. “Dai Dai” – Shakira & Burna Boy
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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