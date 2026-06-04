Beyonce & Rihanna Tied On Forbes List Of Richest Self-Made Women List

BY Aron A.
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Beyonce performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club, April 21, 2019. Beyonce performs
Beyonce performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club, April 21, 2019. Beyonce performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, in Indio, Calif, April 21, 2019. USP ENTERTAINMENT: COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC AND ARTS E ENT USA CA
Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift also made the list.

The Forbes list is the ultimate metric of who got it and who doesn’t. Of course, that only matters if you’re pocket-watching celebrities, which has turned into a hobby for some internet sleuths. Naturally, the release of any Forbes ranking becomes an exciting occasion, and today is no different. Forbes unveiled the list of Richest Self-Made Women of 2026, with stars like Rihanna and Beyoncé claiming spots on the list.

The two artists are actually tied at #39 with $1B each. However, their claims to that wealth are listed differently. For Beyoncé, her wealth largely derives from media and entertainment, while Rihanna’s derives from her stake in the fashion and retail industry through Fenty. 

Forbes describes a large part of Beyoncé’s wealth coming from her three decades in the music industry, first as a member of Destiny’s Child, then her impressive run as a soloist. She ascended into billionaire status in 2025. The Cowboy Carter tour last year ranked in some serious dough that helped cement her place on this list. 

Rihanna, on the other hand, has made her coins off of music too but also because of her stake in Fenty Beauty. The cosmetic brand, which is co-owned by LVMH, has been a massive success in the beauty industry.

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Who Else Is On The List?

Outside of Beyonce and Rihanna, the list also includes Kim Kardashian at #25 with a net worth of $1.9 billion and Taylor Swift at #23 with $2 billion. Oprah currently sits at #15 with $3.4 billion. At the top of the list is Diane Hendricks, the co-founder of ABC Supply, with a net worth of $21.7 billion. 

Who do you predict will make the list in 2027? Let us know in the comment section below.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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