Beyonce & Rihanna Tied On Forbes List Of Richest Self-Made Women List

The Forbes list is the ultimate metric of who got it and who doesn’t. Of course, that only matters if you’re pocket-watching celebrities, which has turned into a hobby for some internet sleuths. Naturally, the release of any Forbes ranking becomes an exciting occasion, and today is no different. Forbes unveiled the list of Richest Self-Made Women of 2026, with stars like Rihanna and Beyoncé claiming spots on the list.

The two artists are actually tied at #39 with $1B each. However, their claims to that wealth are listed differently. For Beyoncé, her wealth largely derives from media and entertainment, while Rihanna’s derives from her stake in the fashion and retail industry through Fenty.

Forbes describes a large part of Beyoncé’s wealth coming from her three decades in the music industry, first as a member of Destiny’s Child, then her impressive run as a soloist. She ascended into billionaire status in 2025. The Cowboy Carter tour last year ranked in some serious dough that helped cement her place on this list.

Rihanna, on the other hand, has made her coins off of music too but also because of her stake in Fenty Beauty. The cosmetic brand, which is co-owned by LVMH, has been a massive success in the beauty industry.

Who Else Is On The List?

Outside of Beyonce and Rihanna, the list also includes Kim Kardashian at #25 with a net worth of $1.9 billion and Taylor Swift at #23 with $2 billion. Oprah currently sits at #15 with $3.4 billion. At the top of the list is Diane Hendricks, the co-founder of ABC Supply, with a net worth of $21.7 billion.