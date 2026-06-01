6ix9ine Says Top5 Hasn’t Succeeded At Anything Except Being A “Drake D*ck Rider”

BY Aron A.
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6ix9ine
Image via HNHH
Top5 is ready to get into the boxing ring with 6ix9ine.

For one reason or another, Tekashi 6ix9ine still has a bit of relevance to his name, but that’s only when he has something to say about someone else. But if you ask him, he’s still the biggest name in rap. Ultimately, being rap’s most notorious troll has helped extend his shelf life in the music industry, especially since he’s not really releasing music. These days, we see him cozy up with streamers and get his viral moments off through that outlet.

However, it seems like we might be able to expect to see 6ix9ine in the boxing ring in the near future. With the rise of streamers and internet celebrities duking it out in the ring, Tekashi and Top5 seem to be inching closer toward settling their differences at a Brand Risk event. When 6ix9ine was on stream, Top5 allegedly slid into the chat claiming that Adin Ross called him to set up the fight.

At this point, 6ix9ine asked if Top5 himself was trying to set up the fight, which really sounded like a sidestep. He quickly changed the topic to Top5’s professional accomplishments. “Name me one thing Top5 has… achieved in life right now,” Tekashi asked streamer Oblivionsw in a clip caught by Akademiks. “Other than being a Drake d*ck rider.” The streamer struggled to reach a conclusion, but not before 6ix9ine cut the conversation short.

Read More: The Villains Of Hip Hop: Power, Chaos, Scandal, & Survival

What Is 6ix9ine Up To These Days?

While we certainly haven’t heard any music from 6ix9ine lately, he has been making the rounds on several different streaming platforms. Most recently, he appeared at Adin Ross’ latest Brand Risk event and sat down for an interview with Big Bank, which he said he paid for. Check out the clip of Tekashi above. Who do you think wins in a boxing match? Tekashi 6ix9ine or Top 5? Let us know in the comments below.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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