6ix9ine Says Top5 Hasn’t Succeeded At Anything Except Being A “Drake D*ck Rider”

For one reason or another, Tekashi 6ix9ine still has a bit of relevance to his name, but that’s only when he has something to say about someone else. But if you ask him, he’s still the biggest name in rap. Ultimately, being rap’s most notorious troll has helped extend his shelf life in the music industry, especially since he’s not really releasing music. These days, we see him cozy up with streamers and get his viral moments off through that outlet.

However, it seems like we might be able to expect to see 6ix9ine in the boxing ring in the near future. With the rise of streamers and internet celebrities duking it out in the ring, Tekashi and Top5 seem to be inching closer toward settling their differences at a Brand Risk event. When 6ix9ine was on stream, Top5 allegedly slid into the chat claiming that Adin Ross called him to set up the fight.

At this point, 6ix9ine asked if Top5 himself was trying to set up the fight, which really sounded like a sidestep. He quickly changed the topic to Top5’s professional accomplishments. “Name me one thing Top5 has… achieved in life right now,” Tekashi asked streamer Oblivionsw in a clip caught by Akademiks. “Other than being a Drake d*ck rider.” The streamer struggled to reach a conclusion, but not before 6ix9ine cut the conversation short.

What Is 6ix9ine Up To These Days?