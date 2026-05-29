Made In Philly - Album by Young Chris & MadeinTYO

Young Chris and MadeinTYO have teamed up for their new joint project, "Made In Philly," and there is a lot to love here.

Young Chris and MadeinTYO have been teasing a collaborative project for a few weeks now, and today, it has arrived. Overall, this album contains the likes of Ransom , Lloyd Banks , and even Freeway . There are two generations at play in this song, which makes for a compelling listen. At just nine tracks, this is a short project that can be listened to in just 24 minutes. That said, it is certainly worth your time, as both artists, as well as their featured guests, put in some spirited performances.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!