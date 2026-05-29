Made In Philly - Album by Young Chris & MadeinTYO

Young Chris and MadeinTYO have been teasing a collaborative project for a few weeks now, and today, it has arrived. Overall, this album contains the likes of Ransom, Lloyd Banks, and even Freeway. There are two generations at play in this song, which makes for a compelling listen. At just nine tracks, this is a short project that can be listened to in just 24 minutes. That said, it is certainly worth your time, as both artists, as well as their featured guests, put in some spirited performances.
Release Date: May 29, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Made In Philly
- Fine Wine & Steak
- Let Me Cook
- The Source ft. Ransom
- Ready For The Summer
- From Nothing ft. Lloyd Banks
- Alexis Skyy
- Too Strong ft. Freeway
- Worldwide Hustlas
- Cuban Cigar