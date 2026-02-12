Salvation For The Wicked - Album by Ransom, Boldy James, & Nicholas Craven

Ransom, Boldy James, and Nicholas Craven have teamed up on a new album called "Salvation For The Wicked," and it is seven tracks long.

Montreal producer Nicholas Craven has become one of the most prolific producers in hip-hop. His work with Boldy James has been heralded by fans. On Thursday, James and Craven teamed up again, this time with the help of Ransom . After an incredible lead single, "Offerings," the trio is back with a seven-song project called Salvation For The Wicked. Just like on "Offerings," we get some spectacular production, all while Ransom and Boldy deliver solid bars and flows. If you're a hip-hop fan, you're going to appreciate this body of work. Features from Young Chris and OT The Real certainly go a long way in providing just a bit more variety.

