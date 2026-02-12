Salvation For The Wicked - Album by Ransom, Boldy James, & Nicholas Craven

Montreal producer Nicholas Craven has become one of the most prolific producers in hip-hop. His work with Boldy James has been heralded by fans. On Thursday, James and Craven teamed up again, this time with the help of Ransom. After an incredible lead single, "Offerings," the trio is back with a seven-song project called Salvation For The Wicked. Just like on "Offerings," we get some spectacular production, all while Ransom and Boldy deliver solid bars and flows. If you're a hip-hop fan, you're going to appreciate this body of work. Features from Young Chris and OT The Real certainly go a long way in providing just a bit more variety.
Release Date: February 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Salvation for the Wicked
- Sinners
- Forgiveness
- Collection Plates ft. Young Chris
- Offerings
- Field Of Nightmares ft. OT The Real
- Leather Sandals
- 16 Tithes