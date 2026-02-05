Offerings - Song by Ransom & Boldy James

Ransom, Boldy James, and Nicholas Craven have come together for an early contender for Rap Song of the Year.

I done made a million in these streets my run legendary First comes your safety then the corner comes secondary Y'all don't need these ten crack commandments that was said already Think you big don't you? Well you can fit in any cemetery

Ransom and Boldy James have teamed up with Nicholas Craven for a new song that might just be one of the best of the entire year. Overall, the production from Craven is out of this world. From the horns to the drums, everything about this is firing on all cylinders. Meanwhile, Ransom and Boldy James trade bars on the hook, and it leads to some phenomenal chemistry. If you are a fan of the three artists here, this is a must-listen song. In fact, if you love hip-hop, you need to listen to this right now. J. Cole might be dropping tonight, but this is absolutely going to be on repeat this weekend.

