Too Strong - Song by Young Chris, MadeinTYO & Freeway

Young Chris just dropped off his latest single called "Too Strong," and it comes complete with some verses from Freeway and MadeinTYO. Overall, this song feels like some sort of mission statement. Each artist has their own turn, and it almost gives the vibe of a cypher. Young Chris gives an energetic and passionate verse, while MadeinTYO comes in and matches the energy. Freeway is a highlight near the end of the song, as he even gives a little monologue at the end. There is a mixture of generations here, but the chemistry turns out to be quite impressive.
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Too Strong
But the choppa still throw a 100 yards deep
Get em Swiss cheese put em six feet
Hit em tonight Janazah will be this week
Ya'll boys candy this shit sweet