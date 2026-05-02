Too Strong - Song by Young Chris, MadeinTYO & Freeway

Young Chris has teamed up with Freeway and MadeinTYO for a brand-new track called "Too Strong," and it's full of energy.

Young Chris just dropped off his latest single called "Too Strong," and it comes complete with some verses from Freeway and MadeinTYO. Overall, this song feels like some sort of mission statement. Each artist has their own turn, and it almost gives the vibe of a cypher. Young Chris gives an energetic and passionate verse, while MadeinTYO comes in and matches the energy. Freeway is a highlight near the end of the song, as he even gives a little monologue at the end. There is a mixture of generations here, but the chemistry turns out to be quite impressive.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!