French Montana Gives Nicki Minaj Her Flowers: "Shout Out To Her"

French Montana not only praised Nicki, but he listed other artists who have been dragged through the mud, including Drake and Jay-Z.

Of course, he mentioned Drake and the recent hits the Toronto icon has taken, connected to Kendrick Lamar and the ICEMAN release. "Look what they're doing to Drake. Everybody's getting crucified, bro. So, it's not even like, a thing, like, you're gonna get your flowers now. You know you're not going to get your flowers now. But, when it comes to artists, we gotta give you your flowers. Shout out to Nicki, man Get your flowers. Shout out to her."

"Look what they're doing to [Floyd] Mayweather. Look what they did to Michael [Jackson] before Michael died. All the greats got crucified. They don't appreciate you until you not here, bro," said French, before adding Bob Marley's name to the list. "Everybody was going through it, bro. Look what they doing to Jay[-Z]. They just dragging him in and out of court. Every other day. Name one person that got they flowers right now."

In recent years, Nicki Minaj has had quite a few rough moments . She's had social media meltdowns, called out her Hip Hop peers , beefed with her fellow artists, took hits over marrying registered sex offender Kenneth Petty, and now, has gone full Trump-supporting MAGA. Her loyalists have stood by her side despite the controversy. Moreover, regardless of her debatable antics , Minaj remains a Rap GOAT with accolades and a global reach that inspire not only other artists but also those who dream of becoming one.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.