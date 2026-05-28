French Montana Gives Nicki Minaj Her Flowers: "Shout Out To Her"

In recent years, Nicki Minaj has had quite a few rough moments. She's had social media meltdowns, called out her Hip Hop peers, beefed with her fellow artists, took hits over marrying registered sex offender Kenneth Petty, and now, has gone full Trump-supporting MAGA. Her loyalists have stood by her side despite the controversy. Moreover, regardless of her debatable antics, Minaj remains a Rap GOAT with accolades and a global reach that inspire not only other artists but also those who dream of becoming one.
Still, French Montana believes that she, among others, hasn't received the flowers she deserves. In a recent interview with Complex, he was specifically asked about Minaj.
Read More: The MAGAfication Of Nicki Minaj
French Montana Doesn't Believe Artists Are Getting The Flowers They Deserve
"Look what they're doing to [Floyd] Mayweather. Look what they did to Michael [Jackson] before Michael died. All the greats got crucified. They don't appreciate you until you not here, bro," said French, before adding Bob Marley's name to the list. "Everybody was going through it, bro. Look what they doing to Jay[-Z]. They just dragging him in and out of court. Every other day. Name one person that got they flowers right now."
Of course, he mentioned Drake and the recent hits the Toronto icon has taken, connected to Kendrick Lamar and the ICEMAN release. "Look what they're doing to Drake. Everybody's getting crucified, bro. So, it's not even like, a thing, like, you're gonna get your flowers now. You know you're not going to get your flowers now. But, when it comes to artists, we gotta give you your flowers. Shout out to Nicki, man Get your flowers. Shout out to her."
Check out the clip below. Do you think artists only receive their flowers after they're gone?