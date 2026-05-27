YG Reveals Release Date For New Album "The Gentlemen's Club"

BY Alexander Cole
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NHL: Dallas Stars at Los Angeles Kings
Jan 8, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist and rapper YG (Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson) attends the NHL game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Dallas Stars at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
YG is one of the biggest West Coast artists in the world, and he is looking to come through for the fans with "The Gentlemen's Club."

YG is an artist who has delivered numerous hits over the past decade. Overall, he is an artist who is beloved on the West Coast, and it is about time we get a new album from him.

The last project we got from YG was 2024's Just Re'd Up 3. Before that, he dropped off a collaborative album with Tyga. Now, however, it appears as though YG has found himself back in album rollout mode.

We say this because earlier today, the artist revealed that he is dropping a new album called The Gentlemen's Club. He unveiled the artwork, which features YG in a dapper peacoat and formal attire. From there, it was revealed that the album would officially be released on June 19, which is in less than a month from now.

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New YG Album Coming Soon

For now, we do not know who the features are going to be. We are also unsure of what the tracklist is going to look like, whether long or short. What we do know is that YG is adding to what has become a stacked year for music.

So far, we have gotten new albums from A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, Don Toliver, Yeat, Baby Keem, Kanye West, and, of course, Drake. With YG adding his name to the mix, it is clear that some of rap's biggest names have been eager to make this a year to remember in hip-hop.

YG is an artist who will be fun to hear from. We cannot wait to hear what his artistic evolution has been since his last album. We are also eager to hear what kind of features he will prepare for this album. Whatever the case, fans will be locked in come June 19.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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