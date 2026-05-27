YG Reveals Release Date For New Album "The Gentlemen's Club"

YG is an artist who has delivered numerous hits over the past decade. Overall, he is an artist who is beloved on the West Coast, and it is about time we get a new album from him.

The last project we got from YG was 2024's Just Re'd Up 3. Before that, he dropped off a collaborative album with Tyga. Now, however, it appears as though YG has found himself back in album rollout mode.

We say this because earlier today, the artist revealed that he is dropping a new album called The Gentlemen's Club. He unveiled the artwork, which features YG in a dapper peacoat and formal attire. From there, it was revealed that the album would officially be released on June 19, which is in less than a month from now.

New YG Album Coming Soon

For now, we do not know who the features are going to be. We are also unsure of what the tracklist is going to look like, whether long or short. What we do know is that YG is adding to what has become a stacked year for music.

So far, we have gotten new albums from A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, Don Toliver, Yeat, Baby Keem, Kanye West, and, of course, Drake. With YG adding his name to the mix, it is clear that some of rap's biggest names have been eager to make this a year to remember in hip-hop.