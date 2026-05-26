Cardi B Plots On Second Leg Of Tour This Fall But Only If The Bag Is Correct

BY Aron A.
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Cardi B will perform July 30 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
A second leg of Cardi B's tour might be scheduled for later this year.

It’s no secret that there are a lot of artists who are struggling to book tours and sell out venues. It’s partially due to the economy, along with inflated statistics that often make artists have bigger support systems than they actually do. However, Cardi B certainly isn’t one of those artists. After recently concluding her Little Miss Drama tour across North America–a 35-city arena affair–it looks like she’s hinting that she could be hitting the road again soon.

As spotted by All Hip Hop, Cardi B recently revealed on X that she’s currently looking to book a second leg for the tour this fall. While speaking on Spaces, she said that she’s currently fielding different offers for the tour after the first leg, which she explained provide concrete proof of how much she can gross.

“I feel like I showed how much money I could make and I could gross,” she said, adding that plenty of different promoters are hoping to secure a deal with her. “I just want to make sure I make the best decision, and the best money, and the best promotions.”

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How Much Did Cardi B Spend On Her Tour? 

And that’s certainly something to expect after the grandiose production value of her first tour. She said that the tour grossed $70 million, but after expenses, including cuts to management and her agency from her $20 million advance, that number was much different. She revealed that production was $35 million, plus the money she had to spend to cover unexpected costs, such as penalties for tardiness.

“How much did I spend on production? For tour, no lie, about $35 million. No lie. How many people besides the dancers ‘cause y’all only see dancers?.. We had like about 26 buses. So, that’s just that $35 million was just what we spent in the beginning. During the tour, you’re still spending money,” she added.

Are you excited to see Cardi B live this fall? Sound off in the comments below. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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