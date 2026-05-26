Peter Rosenberg Upset With Zohran Mamdani For Ducking "The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show"

BY Alexander Cole
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Zohran Mamdani works the crowd at the 2025 NYC Pride March on June 29 in New York City.
Zohran Mamdani works the crowd at the 2025 NYC Pride March on June 29 in New York City. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Peter Rosenberg, Ebro, and Laura Stylez have tried to get New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on their show, to no avail.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is a very busy man. Overall, he has had a productive time in office since being sworn in on New Year's Day. However, that has not stopped him from being the subject of widespread scrutiny. Those to his right feel as though he is simply too radical. Those to his left feel as though he isn't radical enough.

Whatever the case may be, there is no doubt that Mamdani is one of the most scrutinized men in all of America. Now, Peter Rosenberg is contributing to that. On The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, Rosenberg displayed his displeasure with the Mayor and his team.

In a lengthy rant, he revealed that Mayor Mamdani had promised to do their show. However, he hasn't made himself available, and there has been a game of telephone to try to get him on.

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Peter Rosenberg Upset With Zohran Mamdani's Team

In the clip above, Rosenberg describes how the Mamdani team has had numerous demands for their interview. For instance, they wanted questions ahead of time. Furthermore, they wanted the hosts to show up an hour early, which also involved moving dates and times around.

The interview has yet to be conducted, and Rosenberg is at his wits' end about it. With Mamdani making appearances at New York Knicks games, Rosenberg feels as though some time could be carved out for an appearance on the show.

Moreover, the New York radio host notes that they were fired from the Hot97 morning show soon after the infamous interview with Andrew Cuomo. The implication here is that Ebro, Laura, and Rosenberg had a hand in electing Mamdani, all while sacrificing themselves and their jobs.

Whether or not Mamdani comes on the show in light of this rant remains to be seen. Whatever the case may be, Rosenberg's point has been made.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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