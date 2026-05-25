Afroman Shows Support For Ant Jefe, No Jumper Host Who Got Murder Charge

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Afroman Support Ant Jefe No Jumper Host Murder Charge
Rapper Afroman takes a photo with a Xavier University student before Xavier faced Providence College Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at the Cintas Center. Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Afroman recently beat a high-profile case, and now he's hoping for No Jumper host Ant Jefe to beat his murder charge.

No Jumper is no stranger to controversy, whether for what goes down at the media company or the endeavors of their affiliates. Sadly for cohost Maurice "Ant Jefe" Shelmon, he faces a murder charge following an arrest in Los Angeles. But at least he has one famous rapper supporting him publicly via an Instagram post: Afroman.

As caught by No Jumper themselves on IG, he took to the social media platform to share a picture with Ant and call for his freedom. "FREE YOUNG ANT HEFE N/SETGC [various hand sign emojis]," the L.A. MC wrote.

What's funny is that Afroman just beat a high-profile case, so it seems like he's encouraging others to beat their own situations. For those unaware, he faced a defamation lawsuit from Adams County Deputies for parodying their raid on his home in a music video.

The case had a lot of viral moments, such as one officer explaining how the rapper claiming to have slept with his wife caused him "tremendous pain." After this win, he wants to advocate for his other peers going through legal situations.

Read More: Afroman Beat The Case—So Where Are Free Speech Warriors When Hip-Hop’s On Trial?

Ant Jefe's Case

As for Ant Jefe's case, the LAPD's Robber-Homicide Division arrested the No Jumper host last week on felony murder charges. Per TMZ, he remains behind bars and had his bail set at $1 million. According to legal documents from prosecutors formally charging Ant and another man, Johnnie Gray, the victim died from blunt force trauma in a parking lot. The victim's name is reportedly Carl Welch.

The L.A. County Medical Examiner reportedly revealed the cause of death on their site. Prosecutors claim the murder happened on or around January 31 of this year and brought up Jefe's previous charges such as robbery that prompted arrests.

No Jumper's Adam22 reportedly spoke to TMZ after the news broke. "[Ant has] been a great podcaster for the last year or so and as far as I knew, he wasn’t really in the streets like that anymore, so this was all a huge shock," he reportedly stated.

We'll see what happens with Ant Jefe's case and whether Afroman has anything more to say.

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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