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Afroman Shows Support For Ant Jefe, No Jumper Host Who Got Murder Charge
Afroman recently beat a high-profile case, and now he's hoping for No Jumper host Ant Jefe to beat his murder charge.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
May 25, 2026