Lizzo Challenges Body Image Norms With New Bikini Photos

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Lizzo speaks during a Black Students for Biden 'On the Yard event at Harper Woods High School in Harper Woods on Oct. 23, 2020.
Lizzo speaks during a Black Students for Biden 'On the Yard event at Harper Woods High School in Harper Woods on Oct. 23, 2020. Junfu Han / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Lizzo encouraged her fans to feel comfortable in their skin no matter what their body type is, and folks have been celebrating her openness.

Lizzo has been showing off her weight loss journey and celebrating herself with social media snapshots, inspiring others to feel beautiful in their skin. In a recent bikini pic post she made on Twitter, she encouraged more "big girls" to share their bodies and promote self-love, which resonated with many fans and haters alike.

"Not enough big girls w they whole stomach out fa meeee," the caption read. The singer wore a magenta bikini, a scarf around her head, and matched the look with earrings, a necklace, and a bracelet.

Lizzo's talked a lot about body positivity before, previously calling out changing standards for plus-sized women. In a Substack essay titled "Why is everybody losing weight and what do we do? Sincerely, a person who’s lost weight," she warned how weight-loss drugs are leaving these women behind.

"Once something becomes for everyone, the people it was created for are edged out," the 38-year-old wrote. She spoke on her own personal journey, indicating her weight loss is more about wellness than appearance. Hopefully more discussions about these topics continue to center the women who go through these questions, debates, and criticisms rather than folks policing body image and encouraging restrictive standards.

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Lizzo's Bikini Pics

Elsewhere, though, Lizzo is reflecting on her industry peers beyond questions of body image. On Joel Madden's Artist Friendly podcast, she spoke on the erroneous notion that all celebrity collaborators are good friends.

"Even people who have songs together, people think they're besties," the Detroit native remarked. "It's like, no. I like them as an artist, I respect their music and we collabed. But like, I sent them files. They recorded it and sent it back to me... I don't really have many people who [I can] talk to about this sort of thing. I talk to SZA, I love her. She's one of the only few people... But like, she's the only person that I can call and be like, 'Okay b***h,' and she's like, 'Okay.'"

Amid Lizzo's new music, we'll see what else she has to say about these topics. She has been the subject of a lot of body conversations, but she's making where she stands clear.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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