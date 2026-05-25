Lizzo Challenges Body Image Norms With New Bikini Photos

Lizzo has been showing off her weight loss journey and celebrating herself with social media snapshots, inspiring others to feel beautiful in their skin. In a recent bikini pic post she made on Twitter, she encouraged more "big girls" to share their bodies and promote self-love, which resonated with many fans and haters alike.

"Not enough big girls w they whole stomach out fa meeee," the caption read. The singer wore a magenta bikini, a scarf around her head, and matched the look with earrings, a necklace, and a bracelet.

Lizzo's talked a lot about body positivity before, previously calling out changing standards for plus-sized women. In a Substack essay titled "Why is everybody losing weight and what do we do? Sincerely, a person who’s lost weight," she warned how weight-loss drugs are leaving these women behind.

"Once something becomes for everyone, the people it was created for are edged out," the 38-year-old wrote. She spoke on her own personal journey, indicating her weight loss is more about wellness than appearance. Hopefully more discussions about these topics continue to center the women who go through these questions, debates, and criticisms rather than folks policing body image and encouraging restrictive standards.

Lizzo's Bikini Pics

Elsewhere, though, Lizzo is reflecting on her industry peers beyond questions of body image. On Joel Madden's Artist Friendly podcast, she spoke on the erroneous notion that all celebrity collaborators are good friends.

"Even people who have songs together, people think they're besties," the Detroit native remarked. "It's like, no. I like them as an artist, I respect their music and we collabed. But like, I sent them files. They recorded it and sent it back to me... I don't really have many people who [I can] talk to about this sort of thing. I talk to SZA, I love her. She's one of the only few people... But like, she's the only person that I can call and be like, 'Okay b***h,' and she's like, 'Okay.'"