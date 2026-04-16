Lizzo Embraces Her Curves In Tiny Gucci Bikini

Lizzo is one artist who never hesitates to flaunt her figure, and recently, she hopped on Instagram to do just that. Yesterday (April 15), she shared a series of photos of herself in nothing but a Gucci bikini and a pair of shades, making it clear that she likes what she sees. "Yall gettin the whole stomach out all summer," she captioned the carousel.

Fans can't complain. They're out in full force in her comments section, making their thoughts known. "U look good girl 😘🔥," one commenter writes. "Okkkkkkk😍😍😍😍natural bawddyyyyyy come THRUUU😍😍," another says.

Lizzo started documenting her weight loss journey on social media back in 2023. She's since lost roughly 60 pounds and appears to feel better than ever. The songstress opened up about the process during an interview with Women’s Health U.K. in August. According to her, her recent weight loss doesn't negate the years she's spent championing body positivity.

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Lizzo's Weight Loss Journey

“I like how I look now,” she explained at the time. “I still think I’m big. I’m still wearing plus-size clothing. I have the same rolls. I got the same belly, the same thighs – I think I’m just a smaller version.”

“Body positivity has nothing to do with staying the same,” she added. “Body positivity is the radical act of daring to exist loudly and proudly in a society that told you you shouldn’t exist.”

As for how exactly Lizzo slimmed down, she discussed the process on the Just Trish podcast in June. She admitted that while she tried Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs, prioritizing nutritious whole foods and staying in a calorie deficit is what ultimately worked for her.