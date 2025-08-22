Lil Terrio Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss And Reflects On Fitness Journey

According to Lil Terrio, his years-long fitness journey hasn't been easy, but his transformation was worth it.

Lil Terrio is committed to becoming the best version of himself, and earlier this week, he took to Instagram to show off his progress. In a side-by-side photo shared on Instagram, fans can see that he's lost a considerable amount of weight. He opened up about the journey in his caption, noting that while it wasn't easy, it was worth it.

"They said I would die from obesity," he began. "But I chose to fight for my life instead. It wasn’t easy, and the journey tested me every single day. Progress doesn’t come from wishing, it comes from showing up, pushing through, and refusing to give up. If you’re struggling, remember: your transformation is waiting on the other side of your discipline."

Lil Terrio, who rose to fame thanks to his viral “oooh kill 'em” dance when he was only six, has been working on his physical transformation for years. Needless to say, social media users are impressed with how far he's come.

Lil Terrio 2025

They're sounding off about Lil Terrio's latest update on X, and praising him for sticking to his fitness goals. "Keep up the great work," one supporter writes. "Saved his life," another says. He's not the only person making headlines for their weight loss these days, however.

Lizzo has also undergone a notable transformation in recent months. She opened up about it during an interview with Women's Health UK a few weeks back, making it clear that she's still an advocate for body positivity.

“I like how I look now,” she explained. “I still think I’m big. I’m still wearing plus-size clothing. I have the same rolls. I got the same belly, the same thighs – I think I’m just a smaller version.”

“Body positivity has nothing to do with staying the same,” Lizzo added. “Body positivity is the radical act of daring to exist loudly and proudly in a society that told you you shouldn’t exist.”

