Lizzo Praises SZA While Saying She Doesn't Have Many Industry Friends

BY Erika Marie
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lizzo performs Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.Entertainment Ini Lizzo Review
Lizzo performs Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Entertainment Ini Lizzo Review USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Just because you see Lizzo outside with a another celebrity doesn't mean they're friends in real life...except for SZA.

Although it may look as if our favorite artists are BFFs, Lizzo is making it clear that appearances aren't all that they seem. The hitmaking singer has shared studios and stages with several artists, and she's putting to rest the rumors that just because she makes an appearance with someone, they're good friends. For Lizzo, collaborating or taking a photo isn't the same as having a friend in the industry.

Lizzo rejected the idea that "all famous people know each other and we're all best friends." While speaking with Joel Madden on his Artist Friendly podcast, she laughed and said just because she takes a photo with someone at the Grammys doesn't mean that they're chit-chatting on the phone. "Even people who have songs together, people think they're besties. It's like, no. I like them as an artist, I respect their music and we collabed. But like, I sent them files. They recorded it and sent it back to me."

Lizzo Praises SZA As A Real Friend

Further, Lizzo said that even for artists with whom she's worked and shot music videos, those interactions on set were minimal, not indicative of a personal relationship. "I don't really have many people who [I can] talk to about this sort of thing. I talk to SZA, I love her. She's one of the only few people—you've gotta have her on the show. But like, she's the only person that I can call and be like, 'Okay b*tch,' and she's like, 'Okay.'"

Madden added that he's a fan of SZA and would love to chat with her on his podcast, as well. Check out Lizzo with the Good Charlotte icon below.

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
Recommended Content
Lizzo performs at a VIP dinner party hosted by iHeartMedia and MediaLink at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France during the Cannes Lions Festival Music Lizzo Twerks It Out With Tiffany Haddish
SZA, Lizzo Music SZA & Lizzo Recorded A "Handful Of Tracks": "She Gets Me"
2023 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Lizzo Is Sick Of People Commenting On Her Weight
SZA Performs At Rogers Arena Music SZA And Lizzo Set To Headline Made In America Fest
Comments 0