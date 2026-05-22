Although it may look as if our favorite artists are BFFs, Lizzo is making it clear that appearances aren't all that they seem. The hitmaking singer has shared studios and stages with several artists, and she's putting to rest the rumors that just because she makes an appearance with someone, they're good friends. For Lizzo, collaborating or taking a photo isn't the same as having a friend in the industry.
Lizzo rejected the idea that "all famous people know each other and we're all best friends." While speaking with Joel Madden on his Artist Friendly podcast, she laughed and said just because she takes a photo with someone at the Grammys doesn't mean that they're chit-chatting on the phone. "Even people who have songs together, people think they're besties. It's like, no. I like them as an artist, I respect their music and we collabed. But like, I sent them files. They recorded it and sent it back to me."
Lizzo Praises SZA As A Real Friend
Further, Lizzo said that even for artists with whom she's worked and shot music videos, those interactions on set were minimal, not indicative of a personal relationship. "I don't really have many people who [I can] talk to about this sort of thing. I talk to SZA, I love her. She's one of the only few people—you've gotta have her on the show. But like, she's the only person that I can call and be like, 'Okay b*tch,' and she's like, 'Okay.'"
Madden added that he's a fan of SZA and would love to chat with her on his podcast, as well. Check out Lizzo with the Good Charlotte icon below.