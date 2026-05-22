Just because you see Lizzo outside with a another celebrity doesn't mean they're friends in real life...except for SZA.

Further, Lizzo said that even for artists with whom she's worked and shot music videos, those interactions on set were minimal, not indicative of a personal relationship. "I don't really have many people who [I can] talk to about this sort of thing. I talk to SZA , I love her. She's one of the only few people—you've gotta have her on the show. But like, she's the only person that I can call and be like, 'Okay b*tch,' and she's like, 'Okay.'"

Lizzo rejected the idea that "all famous people know each other and we're all best friends." While speaking with Joel Madden on his Artist Friendly podcast, she laughed and said just because she takes a photo with someone at the Grammys doesn't mean that they're chit-chatting on the phone. "Even people who have songs together, people think they're besties. It's like, no. I like them as an artist, I respect their music and we collabed. But like, I sent them files. They recorded it and sent it back to me."

Although it may look as if our favorite artists are BFFs , Lizzo is making it clear that appearances aren't all that they seem. The hitmaking singer has shared studios and stages with several artists, and she's putting to rest the rumors that just because she makes an appearance with someone, they're good friends. For Lizzo, collaborating or taking a photo isn't the same as having a friend in the industry.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.