HOES - Song by Lizzo & Sexyy Red

Lizzo and Sexyy Red officially join forces for “HOES,” a new collaboration set to appear on the soundtrack for Scary Movie 6. The pairing already feels like a chaotic match made in internet heaven, bringing together Lizzo’s larger-than-life personality with Sexyy Red’s unapologetic energy and viral appeal. The song also arrives as Lizzo continues teasing her musical comeback era following a relatively quiet stretch musically, while Sexyy Red remains one of rap’s most talked-about personalities. Given both artists’ track records for creating bold anthems, fans are already expecting “HOES” to become one of the soundtrack’s biggest conversation starters ahead of the film’s release.