HOES - Song by Lizzo & Sexyy Red

BY Tallie Spencer
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The song is set to appear on the 'Scary Movie 6' soundtrack.

Lizzo and Sexyy Red officially join forces for “HOES,” a new collaboration set to appear on the soundtrack for Scary Movie 6. The pairing already feels like a chaotic match made in internet heaven, bringing together Lizzo’s larger-than-life personality with Sexyy Red’s unapologetic energy and viral appeal. The song also arrives as Lizzo continues teasing her musical comeback era following a relatively quiet stretch musically, while Sexyy Red remains one of rap’s most talked-about personalities. Given both artists’ track records for creating bold anthems, fans are already expecting “HOES” to become one of the soundtrack’s biggest conversation starters ahead of the film’s release.

Release Date: May 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Without big booty, pretty hoochie mamas like me (Hoochie coochie)
Grabbing nickels, throwing a** on ATVs
Make 'em say, "Uh," I got masterpiece (Uh)
Doggy style flicky, that's masterpiece (Uh)

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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