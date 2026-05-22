Summer’s Eve - Song by Boldy James & Nicholas Craven

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-05-21 at 9.09.53 PM Screenshot 2026-05-21 at 9.09.53 PM
This duo never fails to impress.

Boldy James and Nicholas Craven reconnect on “Summer’s Eve,” the latest release from one of underground hip-hop’s most respected rapper-producer pairings. Fans regularly praise the chemistry between Boldy’s calm, monotone delivery and Craven’s soulful, loop-heavy production style. While some listeners debate Craven’s minimalist beat approach, the duo’s consistency and chemistry have made nearly every release feel like an event within underground rap circles. “Summer’s Eve” continues that momentum as Boldy balances another incredibly prolific run of releases while maintaining the gritty storytelling and understated delivery fans have come to expect from him.

Release Date: May 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Summer’s Eve

Quotable Lyrics

Tellin' my hoes I got different situation-ships
All is well end's well
End of the day I'm rich

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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