Summer’s Eve - Song by Boldy James & Nicholas Craven

Boldy James and Nicholas Craven reconnect on “Summer’s Eve,” the latest release from one of underground hip-hop’s most respected rapper-producer pairings. Fans regularly praise the chemistry between Boldy’s calm, monotone delivery and Craven’s soulful, loop-heavy production style. While some listeners debate Craven’s minimalist beat approach, the duo’s consistency and chemistry have made nearly every release feel like an event within underground rap circles. “Summer’s Eve” continues that momentum as Boldy balances another incredibly prolific run of releases while maintaining the gritty storytelling and understated delivery fans have come to expect from him.