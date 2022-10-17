Take another trip down Hip Hop memory lane, this time courtesy of Styles P. With such an extensive history in the music industry, Styles has more than his fair share of stories that center around unbelievable experiences. Along with Sheek Louch and Jadakiss, The LOX has gone down as one of the most celebrated collectives in the Rap game, and Styles chatted with Mike Tyson and Angie Martinez about a funny, yet terrifying moment with the boxing great.

While visiting Hotboxin with Mike Tyson, Styles relived an incident where The LOX believed they were going to have to go toe-to-toe with Iron Mike in defense of Eve.

S(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage for Vibe Magazine)

“Vegas or L.A., it’s one of them awards,” said Styles before Tyson chimed in to confirm that it was Los Angeles. “We see Mike, we chilling. Eve is with us, though… Eve’s with us, just us three, there’s nobody else there. And [Tyson was] on his bully, and we was decided, ‘We gotta protect Eve.’”

He continued: “We was deciding who was gonna get knocked out. We was like, ‘Damn.’ I was like, ‘I got a knife. Mike’s gonna kill us. You gotta do something crazy, Mike is gonna kill us!”

Styles clarified that this all stemmed from how Tyson was acting around Eve. Apparently, the boxing champion was attracted to the femcee, but his approach was a tad too confrontational for The Lox.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL)

“He just liked Eve for how she was looking. Eve was nervous, we was with Eve so gotta be the protectors,” said Styles. “So, now we in a f*cked up position. Now we deciding who’s gonna take the Mike blow. We decided Louch. Louch was like, ‘F*ck no!’ I’m like, ‘Nah, I’ma die!’ I’m literally like, nobody can take this blow. We trying to come up with a strategy. But it all [worked] out.”

Tyson added that since that incident, he and Eve have “made amends” and all is good between the two. Check out the full episode of Styles P on Hotboxin’s with Mike Tyson below.