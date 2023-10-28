Eve’s New Photos Prove She’s Aging Like Fine Wine

Earlier this week, Eve took to Instagram to share some stunning new photos with fans. The 44-year-old is seen posing in an eye-catching black and white fit, rocking an icy platinum bob. She also complimented her bold, bow-shaped top with a pair of breezy white jeans and a simple diamond necklace. Her comments section is, of course, flooded with countless users praising her look and untouchable confidence.

Clearly, the hitmaker is only growing finer with age, and fans love to see it. The "Who's That Girl?" performer's good looks are always sure to turn heads, despite her being taken. She tied the knot with British designer and entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper back in 2014. Her ex, Stevie J, even took to social media last month to reminisce about their time together. He posted a photo of himself posing alongside Eve from back in the day alongside a sweet caption. "#tbt Circa 1999/2000 One of my favorite rappers! The Legend EVE #DZ," he wrote.

Eve Unveils Stunning New Instagram Photos

While it's possible that he was just taking an innocent trip down memory lane, fans were quick to call him out. "She's happily married Stevie," one commenter reminded him. Stevie J isn't the only one to reflect on the time he spent with Eve, however. Styles P once recalled a time when she caught the eye of Mike Tyson, nearly resulting in a fight between the boxing legend and The LOX.

"We was deciding who was gonna get knocked out," he revealed. "We was like, 'Damn.' I was like, ‘I got a knife. Mike’s gonna kill us. You gotta do something cr*zy, Mike is gonna kill us!" What do you think of Eve's latest batch of stunning photos? Are you a fan of her recent eye-catching look? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

