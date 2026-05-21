Akademiks Thinks Fans Would Be Stupid To Think That Kendrick Lamar Is "Losing It" Over “ICEMAN”

The release of Drake’s three new albums will undoubtedly keep the Billboard charts on fire for the next few weeks, if not months. No matter how people feel about The Boy, they have found something to enjoy out of the 40-plus songs he dropped this week.

ICEMAN, of course, is the vengeful comeback where Drake addresses the fallout from 2024. And while he didn’t hold back from addressing everyone and anyone who was even tangentially involved in his public takedown, he certainly had some choice words for Kendrick Lamar, specifically. But while some staunch Drake fans believe Kendrick is freaking out behind the scenes about his next move, Akademiks strongly feels that isn’t the case.

During a recent livestream, Ak explained how he feels as though Drake and Kendrick are in an endless war of mind games with each other.

“What I would put stock into is that let me just say this. I think Kendrick is a very cerebral and smart guy. You’d be an idiot to come out of that entire battle and not even, whether you like him or not, have that opinion. To think he’s like losing it like that, no, we make jokes but no. If anything, I think he’s plotting his next move and I think he’s trying to counterpunch Drake,” Ak said, adding that he believes Drake was also strategizing on how to counter Kendrick Lamar if he tries to stomp on his rollout.

“So, they’re still playing chess. They’re still playing chess, they’re just not like, you know, playing in the local park where everyone’s watching,” he added. Akademiks theorized that Kendrick probably won’t center or be immediately influenced by what Drake has presented on ICEMAN, but he might use it to fuel his next release.

What Is Kendrick Lamar Cooking Up Right Now?