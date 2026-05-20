Hotboii Sentenced Following Probation Violation

Rapper Hotboii is once again in hot water with the law, years after he faced a RICO case and spent two years behind bars.

Now, XXL has released an update regarding Hotboii's most recent legal troubles after being sentenced to six months in jail. The Orlando rapper, whose real name is Javarri Walker, was taken into custody Monday (May 18) and booked into Orange County Jail. His attorney, Lyle Mazin, clarified to XXL that the case does not involve any new criminal accusations. Instead, the sentencing stems from prior probation issues connected to three separate violations filed this year.

It looks as if Hotboii will be returning to jail five years after facing a RICO case. The Florida rapper has been entangled in legal drama for some time, with his most serious case dating back to 2021. At the time, Hotboii was hit with several federal charges, including allegations of racketeering and gang activity. Authorities held the rapper in jail for two years as his legal team fought his case, but he was able to plead to a lesser charge of conspiracy.

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