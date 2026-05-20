Hotboii Sentenced Following Probation Violation

It looks as if Hotboii will be returning to jail five years after facing a RICO case. The Florida rapper has been entangled in legal drama for some time, with his most serious case dating back to 2021. At the time, Hotboii was hit with several federal charges, including allegations of racketeering and gang activity. Authorities held the rapper in jail for two years as his legal team fought his case, but he was able to plead to a lesser charge of conspiracy.
Now, XXL has released an update regarding Hotboii's most recent legal troubles after being sentenced to six months in jail. The Orlando rapper, whose real name is Javarri Walker, was taken into custody Monday (May 18) and booked into Orange County Jail. His attorney, Lyle Mazin, clarified to XXL that the case does not involve any new criminal accusations. Instead, the sentencing stems from prior probation issues connected to three separate violations filed this year.
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Hotboii Was On Probation For Five Years
According to Mazin, the defense was able to reduce those violations down to a single count during Monday’s hearing. The attorney added that Hotboii may serve closer to five months with standard time-off credit for good behavior.
The latest development comes less than a year after the rapper was released in September 2024 and placed under supervised probation for five years. Since regaining his freedom, Hotboii has continued to face legal scrutiny, including several arrests throughout 2025.
One of the more serious incidents reportedly happened in Miami last summer, when police arrested him on allegations involving a firearm and trespassing on school property while armed. Hotboii has worked with several high-profile artists, including Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, Pooh Shiesty, Plies, Polo G, and more. His past stints in jail haven't paused his career, so he's expected to bounce back without a problem.