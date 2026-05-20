Hotboii Sentenced Following Probation Violation

BY Erika Marie
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HotBoii performs during the Moneybagg Yo "A Gangsta's Pain" Birthday Edition concert at the Cannon Center for the Performing
HotBoii performs during the Moneybagg Yo "A Gangsta's Pain" Birthday Edition concert at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Bk3i0575 USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Rapper Hotboii is once again in hot water with the law, years after he faced a RICO case and spent two years behind bars.

It looks as if Hotboii will be returning to jail five years after facing a RICO case. The Florida rapper has been entangled in legal drama for some time, with his most serious case dating back to 2021. At the time, Hotboii was hit with several federal charges, including allegations of racketeering and gang activity. Authorities held the rapper in jail for two years as his legal team fought his case, but he was able to plead to a lesser charge of conspiracy.

Now, XXL has released an update regarding Hotboii's most recent legal troubles after being sentenced to six months in jail. The Orlando rapper, whose real name is Javarri Walker, was taken into custody Monday (May 18) and booked into Orange County Jail. His attorney, Lyle Mazin, clarified to XXL that the case does not involve any new criminal accusations. Instead, the sentencing stems from prior probation issues connected to three separate violations filed this year.

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Hotboii Was On Probation For Five Years

According to Mazin, the defense was able to reduce those violations down to a single count during Monday’s hearing. The attorney added that Hotboii may serve closer to five months with standard time-off credit for good behavior.

The latest development comes less than a year after the rapper was released in September 2024 and placed under supervised probation for five years. Since regaining his freedom, Hotboii has continued to face legal scrutiny, including several arrests throughout 2025.

One of the more serious incidents reportedly happened in Miami last summer, when police arrested him on allegations involving a firearm and trespassing on school property while armed. Hotboii has worked with several high-profile artists, including Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, Pooh Shiesty, Plies, Polo G, and more. His past stints in jail haven't paused his career, so he's expected to bounce back without a problem.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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