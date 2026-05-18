1900Rugrat Accuses Drake Of Stealing "Little Birdie" Beat For "ICEMAN"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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1900Rugrat Accuses Drake Stealing Little Birdie Beat ICEMAN
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
1900Rugrat took to social media to share alleged DMs with Drake and claim he gave the Toronto superstar unreleased music ahead of "ICEMAN."

1900Rugrat has been one of the hottest artists out of Florida right now, and he caught the attention of Drake. However, now that dynamic is under scrutiny, as Rugrat accused Drizzy of stealing his "Intro" beat from his 2025 debut project Porch 2 The Pent for "Little Birdie," a cut from the new album ICEMAN.

On his social media pages, the Florida MC posted a video going over his accusations. "Drake, you got me f***ed up, bruh," he said. "So when I made the intro to my first album, about a year and a half ago, Drake was hitting me up around the time and wanted to hear music, or Drake's producer,” Rugrat said. “So I sent ten songs through. And they was all finna be on my album because I didn’t want nobody to steal my s**t because I know how people move. The one they took a liking to was the intro. The intro still dropped. I said 'No, you can't have this song.' He wanted me on his album still. He said, ‘I’ma send you a verse through.’ Never sent a verse. I didn't give a f**k. Until I just went and listened to ICEMAN and I listened to 'Little Birdie' and then I went back and listened to the intro of my first album. Twin, that's the only beat I've ever produced. Don't rip my s**t and re-pitch it like that, fam. That's fried out and f***ed up, twin."

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

1900Rugrat's Drake Claims

"DANG ICEMAN," 1900Rugrat wrote as his TikTok caption yesterday (Sunday, May 17). "how u gon ask me over n over for a song then rip it almost 2 years later." He also posted alleged Instagram DMs with the 6ix God on IG. "I ain't here to lie n if im wrong im wrong everything just fishy," Rugrat captioned the post.

In the alleged February 25, 2025 messages, The Boy expressed excitement for the Florida rapper's upcoming tape, talked about maybe getting one for the album, and said they could cook up in the future. Rugrat allegedly responded with appreciation, but he said he can't repeat lyrics. He's appreciated Drake showing him love before, so this took him and many others by surprise.

Of course, many fans are debating the veracity of this and scrutinizing the situation. Some empathize with 1900Rugrat's position, whereas others think the "2 Hard 4 The Radio" artist did nothing wrong. The main element of the "Intro" beat's similarity to "Little Birdie" is the sampled melody.

Amid other Drake criticisms in his trilogy's wake, we'll see if he or anyone from OVO respond to this. This wouldn't be the first time biting allegations have surfaced, but nothing is definitive.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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