1900Rugrat Accuses Drake Of Stealing "Little Birdie" Beat For "ICEMAN"

1900Rugrat has been one of the hottest artists out of Florida right now, and he caught the attention of Drake. However, now that dynamic is under scrutiny, as Rugrat accused Drizzy of stealing his "Intro" beat from his 2025 debut project Porch 2 The Pent for "Little Birdie," a cut from the new album ICEMAN.

On his social media pages, the Florida MC posted a video going over his accusations. "Drake, you got me f***ed up, bruh," he said. "So when I made the intro to my first album, about a year and a half ago, Drake was hitting me up around the time and wanted to hear music, or Drake's producer,” Rugrat said. “So I sent ten songs through. And they was all finna be on my album because I didn’t want nobody to steal my s**t because I know how people move. The one they took a liking to was the intro. The intro still dropped. I said 'No, you can't have this song.' He wanted me on his album still. He said, ‘I’ma send you a verse through.’ Never sent a verse. I didn't give a f**k. Until I just went and listened to ICEMAN and I listened to 'Little Birdie' and then I went back and listened to the intro of my first album. Twin, that's the only beat I've ever produced. Don't rip my s**t and re-pitch it like that, fam. That's fried out and f***ed up, twin."

1900Rugrat's Drake Claims

"DANG ICEMAN," 1900Rugrat wrote as his TikTok caption yesterday (Sunday, May 17). "how u gon ask me over n over for a song then rip it almost 2 years later." He also posted alleged Instagram DMs with the 6ix God on IG. "I ain't here to lie n if im wrong im wrong everything just fishy," Rugrat captioned the post.

In the alleged February 25, 2025 messages, The Boy expressed excitement for the Florida rapper's upcoming tape, talked about maybe getting one for the album, and said they could cook up in the future. Rugrat allegedly responded with appreciation, but he said he can't repeat lyrics. He's appreciated Drake showing him love before, so this took him and many others by surprise.

Of course, many fans are debating the veracity of this and scrutinizing the situation. Some empathize with 1900Rugrat's position, whereas others think the "2 Hard 4 The Radio" artist did nothing wrong. The main element of the "Intro" beat's similarity to "Little Birdie" is the sampled melody.