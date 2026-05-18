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1900Rugrat Accuses Drake Of Stealing "Little Birdie" Beat For "ICEMAN"
1900Rugrat took to social media to share alleged DMs with Drake and claim he gave the Toronto superstar unreleased music ahead of "ICEMAN."
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
May 18, 2026