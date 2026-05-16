Scarface Goes Off On The White House Using Drake's "ICEMAN" Cover Art

Drake caught some backlash online for naming his new album ICEMAN, as some folks connected it to the ICE government agency in the United States. It's been terrorizing immigrants and U.S. citizens under the Donald Trump administration as of late, so some fans saw it as insensitive timing. The White House added fuel to this fire by using the album's cover art as MAGA promo on social media, which the legendary Scarface reportedly spoke out against.

According to Complex, he uploaded and deleted an Instagram post on Friday (May 15) in reaction to that move. The ICEMAN cover art is of Michael Jackson's iconic glove holding up a hand sign for the 6ix. The Trump administration's edited image shows the hand holding an iced-out MAGA chain.

Face posted an image of the hand gesture on IG, which white supremacists group also use sometimes to symbolize "white power." "This means White Power, the word maga was typed at the bottom of that hand gesture on Drake’s album," he wrote. "And I know they know what that meant because I know what it means how could they not? and this was posted from the White House's page. time to go."

The White House's Drake Post

The 6ix God himself hasn't publicly responded to this move from the White House at press time. The Southern rap icon's criticism of the MAGA promo doesn't seem to connect to The Boy specifically. Rather, Scarface only seems to hold smoke for the powers that be for this unprompted and unsupported insert.

For those unaware, Drake seemed to diss ICE on the ICEMAN track "Ran To Atlanta." "When I tell you dip 'cause it's Ice time, b***h, it ain't the fake feds," he rapped on the cut.

Previously, the OVO mogul has caught flack for his alleged proclivity for some right-wing spaces, such as his friendship with Adin Ross and others. But he has never pledged allegiance to conservatives, espoused that ideology, or endorsed anything politically tied to MAGA.