Scarface Goes Off On The White House Using Drake's "ICEMAN" Cover Art

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Scarface White House Drake ICEMAN Cover Art
Rap legend Scarface performing at the 2024 Louisville Funk Fest Friday June 21, 2024. Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Scarface couldn't believe the White House hopped on Drake's "ICEMAN" rollout, alleging they turned it into a celebration of "white power."

Drake caught some backlash online for naming his new album ICEMAN, as some folks connected it to the ICE government agency in the United States. It's been terrorizing immigrants and U.S. citizens under the Donald Trump administration as of late, so some fans saw it as insensitive timing. The White House added fuel to this fire by using the album's cover art as MAGA promo on social media, which the legendary Scarface reportedly spoke out against.

According to Complex, he uploaded and deleted an Instagram post on Friday (May 15) in reaction to that move. The ICEMAN cover art is of Michael Jackson's iconic glove holding up a hand sign for the 6ix. The Trump administration's edited image shows the hand holding an iced-out MAGA chain.

Face posted an image of the hand gesture on IG, which white supremacists group also use sometimes to symbolize "white power." "This means White Power, the word maga was typed at the bottom of that hand gesture on Drake’s album," he wrote. "And I know they know what that meant because I know what it means how could they not? and this was posted from the White House's page. time to go."

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

The White House's Drake Post

The 6ix God himself hasn't publicly responded to this move from the White House at press time. The Southern rap icon's criticism of the MAGA promo doesn't seem to connect to The Boy specifically. Rather, Scarface only seems to hold smoke for the powers that be for this unprompted and unsupported insert.

For those unaware, Drake seemed to diss ICE on the ICEMAN track "Ran To Atlanta." "When I tell you dip 'cause it's Ice time, b***h, it ain't the fake feds," he rapped on the cut.

Previously, the OVO mogul has caught flack for his alleged proclivity for some right-wing spaces, such as his friendship with Adin Ross and others. But he has never pledged allegiance to conservatives, espoused that ideology, or endorsed anything politically tied to MAGA.

Also, Drake recently blasted other people's political views in ways that directly oppose many MAGA zealots. He called out DJ Khaled for not speaking out against the genocide inflicted upon Palestine, where his parents are from. So the Toronto superstar doesn't always speak out politically, but he seems well aware of the climate and how institutions seek to take advantage of celebrity for their own ideological gain.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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