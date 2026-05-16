Fetty Wap Unveils First Tour Since Prison Release

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Fetty Wap First Tour Since Prison Release
Nov 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Musical recording artist Fetty Wap during a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Fetty Wap will embark on "The Nostalgia Tour" in the United States from this summer through the early winter.

Fetty Wap recently released his new album Zavier, which marked his first since his release from prison earlier this year. He has more first-since-release plans on the horizon, as he announced he's embarking on "The Nostalgia Tour" later in 2026. This will be Fetty's first tour since getting out of jail.

According to Consequence, the tour will begin this summer and run through the United States until December. Via a press release, the rapper previewed old classics, new jams, and big surprises. The tour's title reportedly refers to the 2016 era coming back to the forefront via viral trends and reminiscing.

Tickets are now reportedly on sale via Ticketmaster. On the other hand, VIP Nation is providing upscaled ticket packages with extra perks. Fans are very excited to see him on the road, as it's been a long journey to get to this celebratory and nostalgic point.

As for what fans can expect, there will be a lot of those old classics they love. Plus, the new, triumphant, and heartfelt material from Zavier. They might even get some unreleased jams to go wild.

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Fetty Wap 2026 Tour Dates

Fetty Wap's developing his life in other ways as well. He recently revealed he earned his GED and took HVAC classes while he was in prison. After performing for the first time since this ordeal, the New Jersey MC is ready to expand on that energy.

Fetty Wap's 2026 "The Nostalgia Tour" Dates
6 June — Atlantic City, NJ @ The Bourbon Room
14 June — Chicago, IL @ Summer Smash Festival
19 June — Detroit, MI @ City Festival
10 July — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
25 July — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
31 July — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
1 August — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
7 August — Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
20 August— Philadelphia, PA @ Stateside Live!
22 August— Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor*
29 August — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
12 September — Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome by Rutter Mills
6 November — Atlanta. GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
7 November — Memphis, TN @ Satellite Music Hall
8 November — Nashville, TN @ The Truth
21 November — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
3 December — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
4 December — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
6 December — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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