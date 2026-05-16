Fetty Wap Unveils First Tour Since Prison Release

Fetty Wap recently released his new album Zavier, which marked his first since his release from prison earlier this year. He has more first-since-release plans on the horizon, as he announced he's embarking on "The Nostalgia Tour" later in 2026. This will be Fetty's first tour since getting out of jail.

According to Consequence, the tour will begin this summer and run through the United States until December. Via a press release, the rapper previewed old classics, new jams, and big surprises. The tour's title reportedly refers to the 2016 era coming back to the forefront via viral trends and reminiscing.

Tickets are now reportedly on sale via Ticketmaster. On the other hand, VIP Nation is providing upscaled ticket packages with extra perks. Fans are very excited to see him on the road, as it's been a long journey to get to this celebratory and nostalgic point.

As for what fans can expect, there will be a lot of those old classics they love. Plus, the new, triumphant, and heartfelt material from Zavier. They might even get some unreleased jams to go wild.

Fetty Wap's developing his life in other ways as well. He recently revealed he earned his GED and took HVAC classes while he was in prison. After performing for the first time since this ordeal, the New Jersey MC is ready to expand on that energy.