Young Dolph's Killer Sentenced Following Plea Deal

Four and a half years after Young Dolph was gunned down in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, one of his accused killers has been sentenced. It was in November 2021 that Dolph visited Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies, an eatery he was known to frequent. While there, two men were seen in a white vehicle approaching the store before firing off several rounds at the rapper. It was later stated by officials that Dolph had 22 gunshot wounds, including to his forehead and body.
Cornelius Smith, Justin Johnson, and Hernandez Govan were arrested in connection with the crime, and now there is an update on one of the purported perpetrators. According to Fox 13 News, Smith, who was initially charged with first-degree murder, has agreed to a plea deal. He has reportedly accepted "a lesser charge of second-degree murder after he had confessed" to gunning down Dolph. Moreover, Smith cooperated with authorities to help convict Johnson.
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Reports further say that Smith told police he and others executed Dolph, real name Adolph Thornton Jr., following a hit put out by Yo Gotti's late brother, Big Jook. Johnson has already been tried and convicted, earning a life sentence. Govan also faced a lengthy sentence of his own after being alleged to be involved in the crime, but he was later acquitted.
As part of his deal, Smith agreed to a 20-year prison sentence. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said in a statement: "Young Dolph was a beloved member of this community, his death a tragedy, his murder an outrage. We’re glad to finally have this last part of the case resolved. The sentence properly reflects the gravity of the offense while giving due consideration to the cooperation this defendant provided. We hope this resolution can give Dolph’s family some sense of closure."