Young Dolph's Killer Sentenced Following Plea Deal

After cooperating with authorities, one of Young Dolph's killers, who admitted to the crime, learns his fate.

As part of his deal, Smith agreed to a 20-year prison sentence. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said in a statement: "Young Dolph was a beloved member of this community, his death a tragedy, his murder an outrage. We’re glad to finally have this last part of the case resolved. The sentence properly reflects the gravity of the offense while giving due consideration to the cooperation this defendant provided. We hope this resolution can give Dolph’s family some sense of closure."

Reports further say that Smith told police he and others executed Dolph, real name Adolph Thornton Jr., following a hit put out by Yo Gotti 's late brother, Big Jook. Johnson has already been tried and convicted, earning a life sentence. Govan also faced a lengthy sentence of his own after being alleged to be involved in the crime, but he was later acquitted .

Cornelius Smith, Justin Johnson, and Hernandez Govan were arrested in connection with the crime, and now there is an update on one of the purported perpetrators. According to Fox 13 News , Smith, who was initially charged with first-degree murder, has agreed to a plea deal. He has reportedly accepted "a lesser charge of second-degree murder after he had confessed" to gunning down Dolph. Moreover, Smith cooperated with authorities to help convict Johnson.

Four and a half years after Young Dolph was gunned down in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, one of his accused killers has been sentenced. It was in November 2021 that Dolph visited Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies, an eatery he was known to frequent. While there, two men were seen in a white vehicle approaching the store before firing off several rounds at the rapper. It was later stated by officials that Dolph had 22 gunshot wounds, including to his forehead and body.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.