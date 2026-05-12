Man Who Stole Beyoncé's Unreleased Music Sentenced To Prison Time

BY Aron A.
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Beyonce performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club, April 21, 2019. Beyonce performs
Beyonce performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club, April 21, 2019. Beyonce performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, in Indio, Calif, April 21, 2019. USP ENTERTAINMENT: COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC AND ARTS E ENT USA CA/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Two years in prison and three years on probation for the man who was accused of stealing a hard drive with unreleased Beyonce music.

BeyHive rejoice: justice has been served. According to TMZ, a man by the name of Kelvin Evans has taken a plea deal in a case related to the theft of Beyonce’s unreleased music. Evans was accused of breaking into an SUV that was rented by a member of Bey’s team and stealing a hard drive of unreleased music. 

Much of this was already captured on camera, yet Evans pleaded not guilty in March and rejected another deal at the time. However, investigators say the surveillance cameras caught Evans breaking into the Jeep a few days before Beyonce's Atlanta date on the Cowboy Carter tour. According to WXIA-TV, that would’ve been the core of their case. 

“While we believe the State had a very strong case, there are some parts that are circumstantial that a reasonable jury may have found a defendant not guilty, so that's the basis for the plea recommendation,” the prosecutor said. 

In addition to stealing a hard drive with unreleased music, he was also accused of stealing jump drives that had footage plans for the show, set lists, both from previous shows and future ones, along with tech like two laptops and headphones, as well as designer shades. 

Evans previously faced six years in prison for the case, though as part of this deal, he will only face two. Among the charges he pleaded guilty to was one count of entering an automobile, and the second count included criminal trespass, though that was merged with the first count. However, he will not be eligible for parole as he’s been labeled a repeat offender of sorts. He was ultimately handed down a two-year sentence with three years of probation.

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The Man Behind Beyonce’s Stolen Music Has Been Sentenced

However, he will also be given time served following his September arrest. But along with previous parole violation situations and other accusations of breaking into vehicles, it remains unclear if his sentence will solely include the five years outlined above.

"He is looking forward to putting this... behind him and hoping for a future where he can make money legitimately, be part of society just like the rest of us," his defense attorney stated.

We’ve yet to hear from Beyoncé’s team but we will keep you posted with any further updates.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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