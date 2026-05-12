Man Who Stole Beyoncé's Unreleased Music Sentenced To Prison Time

BeyHive rejoice: justice has been served. According to TMZ, a man by the name of Kelvin Evans has taken a plea deal in a case related to the theft of Beyonce’s unreleased music. Evans was accused of breaking into an SUV that was rented by a member of Bey’s team and stealing a hard drive of unreleased music.

Much of this was already captured on camera, yet Evans pleaded not guilty in March and rejected another deal at the time. However, investigators say the surveillance cameras caught Evans breaking into the Jeep a few days before Beyonce's Atlanta date on the Cowboy Carter tour. According to WXIA-TV, that would’ve been the core of their case.

“While we believe the State had a very strong case, there are some parts that are circumstantial that a reasonable jury may have found a defendant not guilty, so that's the basis for the plea recommendation,” the prosecutor said.

In addition to stealing a hard drive with unreleased music, he was also accused of stealing jump drives that had footage plans for the show, set lists, both from previous shows and future ones, along with tech like two laptops and headphones, as well as designer shades.

Evans previously faced six years in prison for the case, though as part of this deal, he will only face two. Among the charges he pleaded guilty to was one count of entering an automobile, and the second count included criminal trespass, though that was merged with the first count. However, he will not be eligible for parole as he’s been labeled a repeat offender of sorts. He was ultimately handed down a two-year sentence with three years of probation.

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However, he will also be given time served following his September arrest. But along with previous parole violation situations and other accusations of breaking into vehicles, it remains unclear if his sentence will solely include the five years outlined above.

"He is looking forward to putting this... behind him and hoping for a future where he can make money legitimately, be part of society just like the rest of us," his defense attorney stated.