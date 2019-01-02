thief
- LifeRihanna's Driver's 2012 Audi Sedan Stolen From Outside Her Los Angeles HomeThe City of Angels has been a hotspot for celebrity carjackings as of late.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCeeLo Green Admits To Robbing People Before Fame, Was Confronted By VictimsThe musician spoke candidly about riding trains and robbing people, but after making it big, he would come face to face with the people he stole from.By Erika Marie
- MusicSwae Lee Gives Update On Stolen Hard Drive: "It's On The Way Back"Swae Lee had his hard drive stolen not too long ago, but thankfully he has a positive update on the situation and it looks like he'll be getting it back soon.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicSwae Lee Has A Social Media Standoff With His Hard Drive ThiefAfter offering up $20,000 for his lost hard drive a few days ago, Swae Lee came "face to face" with the person who may have stolen it during a recent IG Live session.By Keenan Higgins
- CrimeBow Wow Offers $10K To Whoever Can Help Find Motorcycle ThievesBow Wow wants his stolen motorcycle back ASAP, and he's offering a cash reward to get it.By Erika Marie
- AnticsNBA Youngboy Confronts Thieves Who Broke Into His HouseYoungboy Never Broke Again spoke to some thieves on Instagram Live and claimed they didn't take anything from him.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBlueface Shares Security Cam Footage Of Hookah Lounge Brawl: "We Put Cuz On"Blueface is proud of how he put that attempted thief in his place. By Noah C
- SportsBronny James Jr. Jokingly Accuses Darius Garland Of Being An IG ThiefBronny is already out here beefing with NBA players.By Alexander Cole
- MusicToni Braxton Testifies Against Alleged Thief Of Birdman's $1 Million Engagement RingToni Braxton goes face to face with the thief accused of stealing $2.5 of her most prized jewelry.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentArnold Schwarzenegger's Thief Almost Gets Tasered For Stealing His BikeArnold Schwarzenegger has been tried again. By Aida C.
- MusicChris Brown's Baby's Momma Nia Guzman Burglarized While She Was Next DoorGuzman was visiting her mother at the time. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicUsher Burglary Suspect Arrested With Millions In Stolen PropertyThe celebrity thief has been caught. By Karlton Jahmal