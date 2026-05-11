Yung Miami Heartbroken By Industry Switch-Up: "Left Me For Dead"

BY Alexander Cole
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 25: Yung Miami speak onstage Keep it Positive Sweetie Panel during the 2026 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeart Media and The Black Effect Podcast Network)
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Yung Miami is preparing her debut solo album, although it hasn't been easy, given the cold shoulder from the industry.

Yung Miami has gone through a lot over the past couple of years. Back in 2023, she dropped off her final City Girls project, RAW. The following year, she and JT would break up, and it wasn't exactly the cleanest separation possible.

From there, the artist found herself wrapped up in Diddy's legal case. At the time, the two were a couple, and the artist was asked numerous uncomfortable questions about the nature of their relationship. To this day, it remains unknown where she stands with Puff and what awaits the music mogul when he is released from prison.

More recently, Yung Miami has been trying to work her way back into the music industry. She has released a couple of singles and has even appeared on a remix or two. However, she is not getting the same industry push she was used to five years ago.

While speaking to Nessa on Hot97, Yung Miami got brutally honest about the switch-up from the music industry and how it has impacted her.

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Yung Miami Reveals The Truth

Based on her reaction to the question, it is clear that the industry's change of heart has left her feeling ostracized. “Everybody pushed me out — left me for dead," Yung Miami explained.

While working on her new album, Yung Miami admitted to emotional moments that brought her to tears. Ultimately, this entire process has been quite the jump for her. She is putting herself out there and trying to accomplish something she has never done before. It can be a scary task for any artist, and Yung Miami is no exception.

It is going to be fascinating to see what Yung Miami is able to pull off next. This is a big moment for her career, and the fans are looking forward to what's next.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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