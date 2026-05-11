Yung Miami Heartbroken By Industry Switch-Up: "Left Me For Dead"

Yung Miami has gone through a lot over the past couple of years. Back in 2023, she dropped off her final City Girls project, RAW. The following year, she and JT would break up, and it wasn't exactly the cleanest separation possible.

From there, the artist found herself wrapped up in Diddy's legal case. At the time, the two were a couple, and the artist was asked numerous uncomfortable questions about the nature of their relationship. To this day, it remains unknown where she stands with Puff and what awaits the music mogul when he is released from prison.

More recently, Yung Miami has been trying to work her way back into the music industry. She has released a couple of singles and has even appeared on a remix or two. However, she is not getting the same industry push she was used to five years ago.

While speaking to Nessa on Hot97, Yung Miami got brutally honest about the switch-up from the music industry and how it has impacted her.

Yung Miami Reveals The Truth

Based on her reaction to the question, it is clear that the industry's change of heart has left her feeling ostracized. “Everybody pushed me out — left me for dead," Yung Miami explained.

While working on her new album, Yung Miami admitted to emotional moments that brought her to tears. Ultimately, this entire process has been quite the jump for her. She is putting herself out there and trying to accomplish something she has never done before. It can be a scary task for any artist, and Yung Miami is no exception.