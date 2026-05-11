Playboi Carti's Security Allegedly Smashes Photographer's Camera At Rolling Loud

On Saturday night, Playboi Carti headlined Rolling Loud Orlando in front of tens of thousands of adoring fans. Overall, Carti was easily the biggest headliner of the entire weekend. Don Toliver led the way on Friday, while Ken Carson ultimately closed things out.

Whenever Carti takes to the stage at Rolling Loud, you know it is going to be special. In the end, he came through with a long setlist, which mostly involved songs off albums like MUSIC and Whole Lotta Red. For longtime fans, it was fun to watch him perform and play some of his biggest hits.

Having said that, there is now some controversy going around as it pertains to Carti. According to Kurrco, Carti's security is being accused of smashing a photographer's camera. As you can see in the video below, the camera gets smashed, with the photographer on the ground. It is being said that Carti was trying to leave the festival's grounds when this took place.

Playboi Carti At Rolling Loud

Fans on social media were quick to criticize Carti and his security for their alleged misdeeds in this situation. There was a sense among fans that this was simply not cool, especially when you consider how expensive cameras can be.

For photographers, their equipment is their livelihood. Without a camera, they can't do their job and feed themselves. It's a harsh reality, albeit one that many creatives find themselves grappling with every single day.

At this time, Carti has not responded to the allegations involving his security. However, there is no doubt that this story has begun to gain traction on social media.