Playboi Carti's Security Allegedly Smashes Photographer's Camera At Rolling Loud

BY Alexander Cole
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The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Playboi Carti performs during The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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Playboi Carti was performing at Rolling Loud this weekend, and according to Kurrco, his security got into a dust-up.

On Saturday night, Playboi Carti headlined Rolling Loud Orlando in front of tens of thousands of adoring fans. Overall, Carti was easily the biggest headliner of the entire weekend. Don Toliver led the way on Friday, while Ken Carson ultimately closed things out.

Whenever Carti takes to the stage at Rolling Loud, you know it is going to be special. In the end, he came through with a long setlist, which mostly involved songs off albums like MUSIC and Whole Lotta Red. For longtime fans, it was fun to watch him perform and play some of his biggest hits.

Having said that, there is now some controversy going around as it pertains to Carti. According to Kurrco, Carti's security is being accused of smashing a photographer's camera. As you can see in the video below, the camera gets smashed, with the photographer on the ground. It is being said that Carti was trying to leave the festival's grounds when this took place.

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Playboi Carti At Rolling Loud

Fans on social media were quick to criticize Carti and his security for their alleged misdeeds in this situation. There was a sense among fans that this was simply not cool, especially when you consider how expensive cameras can be.

For photographers, their equipment is their livelihood. Without a camera, they can't do their job and feed themselves. It's a harsh reality, albeit one that many creatives find themselves grappling with every single day.

At this time, Carti has not responded to the allegations involving his security. However, there is no doubt that this story has begun to gain traction on social media.

This is a developing story that we will be sure to keep track of.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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