NBA YoungBoy Withdraws From Rolling Loud Orlando, Ken Carson Named As Replacement

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - New Orleans, LA
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 19: NBA YoungBoy performs during the MASA TOUR at Smoothie King Center on October 19, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
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NBA YoungBoy was set to headline Rolling Loud Orlando this weekend, although that is no longer going to be happening.

Following NBA YoungBoy's Make America Slime Again Tour, there has been a rush to book YoungBoy for a plethora of festivals. In fact, YoungBoy had been booked to headline this weekend's Rolling Loud Festival in Orlando, Florida.

YoungBoy was going to be the Sunday headliner. As you can imagine, this would be the performance of a lifetime for the young artist. He hasn't been able to do a ton of festivals throughout his career, but this would have been the exception. The fans were excited to see him, and it would have been amazing to watch the reaction.

Unfortunately, just a couple of days ago, there were rumblings that YB would be dropping out of Rolling Loud. No explanation had been given, and there was no official word from the artist himself. Moments ago, YoungBoy confirmed the rumors as he took to his Instagram story with a message for fans.

In the message, he revealed that he needs time away from traveling, touring, and performing right now. He went on to say that he appreciates the support, and that he loves all of his fans out there.

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NBA YoungBoy Issues A Message

This is certainly disappointing news for all the fans who bought tickets specifically to see YoungBoy. However, you can't blame the artist for wanting to take some time for himself. He has been through a ton over these past few years, and it makes sense that he needs a bit of time to decompress.

Ultimately, YoungBoy will have plenty of other chances to perform at Rolling Loud in the future.

Rolling Loud has since named Ken Carson as the replacement. Of course, Carson is the biggest artist, other than Playboi Carti, on the Opium label. Given the kind of music he makes, and the fanbase he possesses, it makes sense that Rolling Loud would give him the promotion.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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