NBA YoungBoy Withdraws From Rolling Loud Orlando, Ken Carson Named As Replacement

Following NBA YoungBoy's Make America Slime Again Tour, there has been a rush to book YoungBoy for a plethora of festivals. In fact, YoungBoy had been booked to headline this weekend's Rolling Loud Festival in Orlando, Florida.

YoungBoy was going to be the Sunday headliner. As you can imagine, this would be the performance of a lifetime for the young artist. He hasn't been able to do a ton of festivals throughout his career, but this would have been the exception. The fans were excited to see him, and it would have been amazing to watch the reaction.

Unfortunately, just a couple of days ago, there were rumblings that YB would be dropping out of Rolling Loud. No explanation had been given, and there was no official word from the artist himself. Moments ago, YoungBoy confirmed the rumors as he took to his Instagram story with a message for fans.

In the message, he revealed that he needs time away from traveling, touring, and performing right now. He went on to say that he appreciates the support, and that he loves all of his fans out there.

NBA YoungBoy Issues A Message

This is certainly disappointing news for all the fans who bought tickets specifically to see YoungBoy. However, you can't blame the artist for wanting to take some time for himself. He has been through a ton over these past few years, and it makes sense that he needs a bit of time to decompress.

Ultimately, YoungBoy will have plenty of other chances to perform at Rolling Loud in the future.