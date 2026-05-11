6ix9ine And Big Bank Debate Young Thug's Snitching Allegations During Contentious Interview

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua - Fight Night
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: 6ix9ine sings as he walks with Jake Paul to the ring prior to his heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua in Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
6ix9ine had a sitdown interview with Big Bank, where the two got into a debate about the snitching allegations around Young Thug.

A couple of weeks ago, Big Bank found himself looking for an interview with 6ix9ine. This subsequently led to an interesting back-and-forth on social media. Ultimately, it appeared as though Tekashi was very much interested in the interview, especially considering Big Bank's association with Young Thug.

Last year, Big Bank had a monumental sit-down with Young Thug, in which they discussed everything. From Gunna to voicemails to snitching allegations, the two talked about it all. However, 6ix9ine has maintained criticism of both Thugger and Big Bank, claiming the snitching allegations were mostly swept under the rug.

6ix9ine has always been a tad insecure about the "snitch" label. He feels as though other artists don't get it as badly as he does. This extends to Young Thug, and he let those feelings be known as he finally sat down with Big Bank over the weekend.

Below, you can find a clip from the interview in which 6ix9ine presses Big Bank on these grounds. He eventually asks why the snitching label is assigned to him specifically, and not others. This subsequently led to a theory from Big Bank that Tekashi simply wasn't willing to accept.

Read More: French Montana's Confidence Finally Paid Off During "Verzuz"

6ix9ine & Big Bank Have A Conversation

Big Bank notes that the optics were bad for 6ix9ine, as it was a Spanish individual putting multiple black men in jail for many years. At the end of the day, that comes across as a bad look for 6ix9ine.

6ix9ine came back with a retort, invoking the deaths of artists like Nipsey Hussle, King Von, PnB Rock, Pop Smoke, and others.

Yesterday, we reported that 6ix9ine admitted to paying Big Bank to interview him. If you notice, 6ix9ine even has his very own studio now. There is a laughably shallow pool, as well as a massive screen with the words "Fax TV" pulsating at you like a poorly done 3D rendering intro from a 2015 prank video on YouTube.

It seems like 6ix9ine is looking to start up some sort of show. He has ventured into the streaming world, so this seems like the natural progression of things.

Read More: Chris Brown Can't Be Canceled, Regardless Of Your Outrage

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
6ix9ine Admits Paid Big Bank Interview Music 6ix9ine Admits He Paid Big Bank To Interview Him During Sit-Down
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
MiamiBash 2021 Music 6ix9ine Disses Young Thug While Responding To Big Bank's Interview Request
Comments 0