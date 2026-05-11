6ix9ine And Big Bank Debate Young Thug's Snitching Allegations During Contentious Interview

A couple of weeks ago, Big Bank found himself looking for an interview with 6ix9ine. This subsequently led to an interesting back-and-forth on social media. Ultimately, it appeared as though Tekashi was very much interested in the interview, especially considering Big Bank's association with Young Thug.

Last year, Big Bank had a monumental sit-down with Young Thug, in which they discussed everything. From Gunna to voicemails to snitching allegations, the two talked about it all. However, 6ix9ine has maintained criticism of both Thugger and Big Bank, claiming the snitching allegations were mostly swept under the rug.

6ix9ine has always been a tad insecure about the "snitch" label. He feels as though other artists don't get it as badly as he does. This extends to Young Thug, and he let those feelings be known as he finally sat down with Big Bank over the weekend.

Below, you can find a clip from the interview in which 6ix9ine presses Big Bank on these grounds. He eventually asks why the snitching label is assigned to him specifically, and not others. This subsequently led to a theory from Big Bank that Tekashi simply wasn't willing to accept.

6ix9ine & Big Bank Have A Conversation

Big Bank notes that the optics were bad for 6ix9ine, as it was a Spanish individual putting multiple black men in jail for many years. At the end of the day, that comes across as a bad look for 6ix9ine.

6ix9ine came back with a retort, invoking the deaths of artists like Nipsey Hussle, King Von, PnB Rock, Pop Smoke, and others.

Yesterday, we reported that 6ix9ine admitted to paying Big Bank to interview him. If you notice, 6ix9ine even has his very own studio now. There is a laughably shallow pool, as well as a massive screen with the words "Fax TV" pulsating at you like a poorly done 3D rendering intro from a 2015 prank video on YouTube.