Planet Frog - Album by Action Bronson

Action Bronson is officially back with a new album titled Planet Frog. He invites listeners to take a leap into his new world, for a completely different vibe. The Queens rapper and chef continues leaning into his psychedelic, left-field style across the project, pairing vivid storytelling with eccentric production and an eclectic list of collaborators. Planet Frog includes appearances from Lil Yachty, Roc Marciano, Paul Wall, Meyhem Lauren, and more, giving the album a mix of underground rap energy and Bronson’s signature humor-filled charisma. Fans already got an early taste of the project with “Triceratops,” a Daringer-produced single featuring Lil Yachty and Paul Wall.

Bronson also made it clear that the project is entirely his own vision, shutting down any A.I. speculation in a passionate Instagram caption. “DID ALLEN IVERSON DO THIS OR WAS IT BAKLAVA,” he wrote. “EVERYTHING MADE BY MY HAND AND I MEAN EVERYTHING. PLANET FROG A NEW MUSICAL EXPLOSION PRESENTED BY ME. OTHER WORLDS HAVE BEEN SUMMONED. COMING SOON.”

On Planet Frog, Bronson is diving even deeper into his surreal world-building on this release.

Release Date: May 8, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: Planet Frog

Tracklist For Planet Frog