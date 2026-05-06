Peppers - Song by Action Bronson featuring Roc Marciano

Action Bronson is dropping "PLANET FROG" on Friday, but first, he is back with "PEPPERS" featuring Roc Marciano.

Action Bronson recently dropped off a new song, "Triceratops," with Lil Yachty and Paul Wall . The song was a preview of the rapper's upcoming album, PLANET FROG, which is set to officially drop on Friday. Today, Action Bronson returned with the track, "PEPPERS," featuring Roc Marciano . As you can imagine, this is a song that contains high-level rapping from all of the artists involved. The song also contains some gritty production that matches the content of the raps. For longtime Bronson fans, the prospect of a new album is incredibly exciting.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!