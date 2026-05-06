Peppers - Song by Action Bronson featuring Roc Marciano

Action Bronson recently dropped off a new song, "Triceratops," with Lil Yachty and Paul Wall. The song was a preview of the rapper's upcoming album, PLANET FROG, which is set to officially drop on Friday. Today, Action Bronson returned with the track, "PEPPERS," featuring Roc Marciano. As you can imagine, this is a song that contains high-level rapping from all of the artists involved. The song also contains some gritty production that matches the content of the raps. For longtime Bronson fans, the prospect of a new album is incredibly exciting.
Release Date: May 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: PLANET FROG
Quotable Lyrics from Peppers
The wind cry Mary on the daily
Never compare me to these cans of beef
My ancestors prepared me to shift the 911 manually (Uh-huh)
Whether right-handed or left-handedly (Yep)