Triceratops — Song by Action Bronson, Lil Yachty & Paul Wall

Action Bronson, Lil Yachty, and Paul Wall tap into pure chaos on "Triceratops." It's a track that thrives off personality, wild imagery, and unpredictable energy. Bronson sets the tone early with his signature off-the-wall bars, jumping from Queens pride to absurd one-liners and gritty street talk in the same breath. It’s that unfiltered, stream-of-consciousness style he’s built his career on. Funny, aggressive, and impossible to ignore. Yachty follows with a more spaced-out, flex-heavy verse, mixing luxury talk with darker reflections, while Paul Wall closes things out with a veteran presence that ties it all together. The production feels hazy and slightly psychedelic, matching the loose, almost freestyle-like energy of the track.