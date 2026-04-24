Triceratops — Song by Action Bronson, Lil Yachty & Paul Wall

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 9.10.58 PM Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 9.10.58 PM
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All three artists lean fully into the fun vibes of the track.

Action Bronson, Lil Yachty, and Paul Wall tap into pure chaos on "Triceratops." It's a track that thrives off personality, wild imagery, and unpredictable energy. Bronson sets the tone early with his signature off-the-wall bars, jumping from Queens pride to absurd one-liners and gritty street talk in the same breath. It’s that unfiltered, stream-of-consciousness style he’s built his career on. Funny, aggressive, and impossible to ignore. Yachty follows with a more spaced-out, flex-heavy verse, mixing luxury talk with darker reflections, while Paul Wall closes things out with a veteran presence that ties it all together. The production feels hazy and slightly psychedelic, matching the loose, almost freestyle-like energy of the track.

Release Date: April 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Planet Frog

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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