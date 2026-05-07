Will Smith Scores Major Victory As Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Is Dismissed

Things haven’t been the same for Will Smith since the Oscars slap, but it appears he’s gaining some pretty significant victories in court. According to TMZ, a lawsuit that accused Will Smith of sexual harassment has been dismissed. After Will demanded that the lawsuit be tossed, a judge agreed and said that the lawsuit filed by his accuser, Brian King Joseph, did not qualify as sexual harassment since it “fails to adequately allege conduct that is sufficiently severe or pervasive."

However, it should be noted that the judge allowed Brian the opportunity to amend his complaint to address some of the issues that led to it being dismissed. The judge explained that the complaint didn’t include sufficient facts that Will or his management were the only other people with access to the room. It cites how his bag, which contained his room key, was in a bag that was left with other crew members in a van and returned to him later on in the day.

Brian King Joseph served as a touring violinist with Will Smith. However, he later sued Will for sexual harassment and wrongful termination surrounding an incident that took place on the tour. According to the suit, he said someone walked into his hotel room, leaving a disturbing note. “Brian, I'll be back ... just us,” it allegedly read, signed off by “Stone F.” What’s even more disturbing is that Joseph said found “wipes, a beer bottle, a red backpack, a bottle of HIV medication with another individual’s name, an earring, and hospital discharge paperwork belonging to a person unbeknownst to,” along with the note. Furthermore, he said that Smith was grooming him.

Why Was Will Smith Sued?

Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith arrives at the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Hill-USA TODAY/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Joseph said that Smith retaliated after he reported the incident to hotel security. In the suit, he alleged that someone from Smith’s camp asked him why he lied about the break-in.